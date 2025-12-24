Brandon Hawkins Named ECHL Player of the Week

Toledo Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins

TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Walleye and the ECHL are proud to announce that forward Brandon Hawkins has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 15-21. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Hawkins tallied a seven-point (5G, 2A) weekend that saw his second four-goal game and eleventh hat trick (ninth regular season) as a professional, and his seventh (sixth regular season) hat trick as a member of the Walleye. His six regular season hat tricks tie 2026 Toledo Hockey Hall of Fame inductee Evan Rankin for the most in Walleye history.

The Macomb, Michigan native leads the ECHL in assists (23), points (38), and power play points (14), while tying for second in goals (15). He is on the verge of his 400th game as a professional (395), and his 200th assist in a Walleye uniform (199). This season, he's already collected his 400th ECHL point (10/18 at Indy), as well as his 200th professional goal (12/3 vs. Bloomington) and ECHL (12/12 at Iowa). He's posted 16 points (9G, 7A) in 7 games during December, and is actively riding a ten-game point streak (8G, 12A; 11/12 -) inside the Huntington Center this season, the longest active such streak, and one game shy of tying for the longest overall (Kyle Jackson, Bloomington, 11 games).

Hawkins has totaled 437 points (205G, 232A) in 367 career ECHL games with Toledo, Fort Wayne, and Wheeling while adding seven points (3g-4a) in 28 career American Hockey League games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester, Cleveland, and Chicago.

In addition to his counting stats, the Walleye captain has padded his career accolade list quite well. He is a Kelly Cup Champion (2021, Fort Wayne), a member of the All-ECHL First Team the last three consecutive seasons, a three-time ECHL All-Star selection, as well as being named captain of the 2023-24 ECHL Team, and the reigning back-to-back Most Valuable Player, only the second-ever player to achieve such a feat (Chad Costello, Allen, 2015-16, 2016-17). Hawkins also has sliced through the Toledo record books since joining the team for the 2021-22 season. "The Mayor" as he is known in T-Town, leads the franchise in goals (166), power play goals (56), overtime goals (4), unassisted goals (13), first goals (25), game-winning goals (28), shots (1,356), and tentatively leads the plus/minus category with a +86 (Berschbach, +77). Hawkins still has additional rungs on the ladder to climb beyond Berschbach, as Rick Judson (441) remains the lone 400-point-scorer in Toledo ECHL history.

Prior to turning pro, Hawkins tallied 108 points (46g-62a) in 141 career collegiate games with Bowling Green State University and Northeastern University. Hawkins highlighted his amateur career with a Hockey East Championship and being named to the Hockey East All-Tournament Team with Northeastern during the 2018-19 season. Hawkins also made the WCHA All-Rookie Team with Bowling Green State during the 2014-15 season. Hawkins also won the NAHL Rookie of the Year and made the NAHL All-Rookie First Team with Texas during the 2012-13 season after leading the NAHL in goals with 35.

