Toledo's Hawkins Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

Toledo Walleye forward Brandon Hawkins

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Brandon Hawkins of the Toledo Walleye is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 15-21. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Hawkins scored five goals and added two assists for seven points in two games against Iowa last week.

The 31-year-old had a goal and dished out two assists in a 5-2 win on Friday before scoring four goals in a 8-2 victory on Saturday.

A native of Macomb, Michigan, Hawkins leads the ECHL with 23 assists and 38 points while he is tied for second with 15 goals in 28 games this season.

Hawkins has totaled 437 points (205g-232a) in 367 career ECHL games with Wheeling, Fort Wayne and Toledo. He has led the ECHL in scoring, and captured League Most Valuable Player honors, in each of the previous two season. Hawkins has added seven points (3g-4a) in 28 career American Hockey League games with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Rochester, Cleveland and Chicago.

Prior to turning pro, Hawkins tallied 108 points (46g-62a) in 141 career collegiate games with Bowling Green State University and Northeastern University.

On behalf of Brandon Hawkins, a case of pucks will be donated to a Toledo youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 53,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

