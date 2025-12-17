Rush Game Notes: December 17, 2025 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads

(BOISE, Idaho)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, make their first trip to Boise for a three-game series against the Idaho Steelheads. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST on Wednesday at Idaho Central Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Allen Americans defeated the Rapid City Rush, 5-1, at The Monument Ice Arena on Saturday. Brett Davis scored the Rush's first and only goal of the game, which brought thousands of teddy bears and stuffed animals onto the ice from the packed crowd at The Monument. Davis scored his second of the series and fourth of the season. It tied the game, 1-1, halfway through the second period. The Americans responded with four unanswered goals, including two in a span of 27 seconds, a sequence which took the wind out of Rapid City's sails. Allen led 3-1 at the second intermission, then tacked on two more in the third to skate away with a victory.

7,936

Rush fans showed up and showed out for Teddy Bear Toss, donating over 7,000 stuffed animals at the game and throughout the week. The Rush are dropping off the bears at local organizations all week, including the annual full-team donation at Monument Health on Monday.

WE'RE USED TO THE CLOSE ONES

All three games between the Rush and Allen were decided by exactly four goals. For the first time all season, there were no lead changes in the series. There was only one tied score beyond 0-0 all week.

ALWAYS CLOSE AGAINST IDAHO

The Rush and Steelheads each have 12 one-goal contests this season, just one back of the league lead. Since the start of the 2024-25 season, 12 of the 17 matchups have been decided by one goal, with eight requiring overtime. Rapid City is 10-4-3 against Idaho in that span.

MURPH'S BACK

The Calgary Wranglers swapped goaltenders with the Rush in the last few days. Arsenii Sergeev went up to Calgary on Saturday, then Connor Murphy was assigned to Rapid City on Monday. Murphy played four games in a nine-game span with Calgary and owns a 2.22 goals against average this year.

STRAIGHT OUTTA ST. CLOUD

Former St. Cloud State defenseman Kaleb Tiessen will make his professional debut tonight with the Rush. The 23-year-old opted to leave the Huskies and sign with the Rush ahead of this series. Tiessen brings size on the back end, standing at 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds.

THREE NEW GUYS

The Rush have made three additions to the roster since the beginning of last week. Johnny Curran made a splash in his debut last Wednesday, with his first ECHL goal and a three-point night. Connor Joyce, who was acquired via trade from Indy, played his first game last Saturday. Kaleb Tiessen will be available for the Rush tonight.

FACING FIRST-PLACE AGAIN

This is the third time in the last four series the Rush have played a first-place team. Rapid City had success against Idaho and Tahoe in back-to-back weeks with a 5-1 record in those games. The Rush enter this series tied for fourth in the Mountain Division at 24 standings points.

STAY OUT OF THE BOX

The Idaho Steelheads have been penalty magnets this season, leading the league in penalty minutes by far. Idaho has been on the power play 115 times, 18 more than any other team in the ECHL. Conversely, the Steelheads have been shorthanded 108 times, 13 more than the second-place team.

