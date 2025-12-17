Gladiators Weekly: Glads Return to the South for Matchups with Icemen and Swamp Rabbits

December 17, 2025

Atlanta Gladiators News Release







Duluth, GA - After winning two out of three games against the Utah Grizzlies last weekend at Maverik Center, the Gladiators return to the South for a three in three with a home date vs Jacksonville and a home and home with Greenville.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES:

Jacksonville Icemen at Atlanta Gladiators - Friday, December 19th at 7:10 PM EST Atlanta Gladiators at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - Saturday, December 20th at 6:05 PM EST Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Atlanta Gladiators - Sunday, December 21st at 3:10 PM EST

The Gladiators will appear in their second three-in-three this season, after winning two out of three matchups with Jacksonville two weeks ago. The Gladiators will see plenty of the Icemen and Swamp Rabbits this season, with 13 games against Jacksonville and 14 against Greenville on the schedule. The 27 games combined between the two make up about 37% of the Gladiators' total schedule. 7 of Atlanta's next 13 games are against Greenville, with the Gladiators making their first trip to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Saturday. Atlanta is 3-1 vs Greenville and 3-2 vs Jacksonville this season.

HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

The Gladiators have four more home games during the month of December with a variety of fun themes for the whole family to enjoy! Click each game below for tickets!

Gladiators vs Icemen - Friday, December 19th at 7:10 PM | Marvel Night

Marvel fans, assemble! Heroic fun takes over with action-packed zones, Fantastic Four themed jerseys, and appearances from your favorite Marvel characters! Click HERE to purchase a ticket package with a Kids Superhero Cape!

Gladiators vs Swamp Rabbits - Sunday, December 21st at 3:10 PM

Gladiators vs Ghost Pirates - Saturday, December 27th at 7:10 PM | Frosty Boots & Country Roots Presented by Wendy's

Boots, hats, and hockey! Southern charm hits the ice with country tunes, themed activations, cozy vibes, and winter fun. Don't miss this festive night! Click HERE to purchase a ticket package with a Gladiators themed cowbell!

Gladiators vs Ghost Pirates - Sunday, December 28th at 3:10 PM

RECAP OF LAST WEEK:

Wednesday, December 10th - Atlanta 6, Utah 3

The Gladiators opened the three game set in the Rockies in dominant fashion. Walther opened the scoring 59 seconds into the game. Carson Denomie added to the Atlanta lead with his second goal of the season from Kalan Lind and Joey Cipollone 3:41 left in the opening frame. The Grizzlies cut into the Gladiators lead 4:31 into the second period, as Christian Felton scored on a 4 on 2 rush up ice from Danny Dzhaniyev and Griffin Ness to make it a 2-1 game. The Gladiators responded with two goals in 15 seconds from Ryan Nolan and Louis Boudon to take a 4-1 lead. Atlanta had all the momentum, as in the moments afterward the Gladiators went on the power play - but Utah snatched it back, scoring a shorthanded goal from Evan Friesen to cut the lead to 4-2 after two periods. Isak Walther scored his second goal of the night and team leading ninth of the season unassisted 1:25 into the third, powering toward the net and slipping the puck past Keyser to put Atlanta up 5-2. Utah was able to sneak one by Haider with 59 seconds left in regulation to make it 5-3. Luc Salem scored on the power play from Dzhaniyev and Ness. 15 seconds later, Ryan Francis scored an empty net goal to ice the game and give the Gladiators the 6-3 victory. Ethan Haider stopped 28/31 in his eighth victory of the season. The Gladiators scored 6 goals on 15 shots. Atlanta went 0/3 on the power play and 5/6 on the penalty kill

Friday, December 12th - Atlanta 5, Utah 1

The Gladiators defeated the Grizzlies 5-1 on Friday night at Maverik Center. Isak Walther opened the scoring with the lone first period goal. Atlanta scored twice in the second period from Sylvester and Scardina to go up 3-0. Nolan made it a 4-0 hockey game with a goal late in the third. Connors broke the shutout bid for Semptimphelter with a goal for Utah with 4:57 left. Walther slammed in his second of the night on the power play with 17 seconds left to seal the deal at 5-1. Semptimphelter stopped 28/29 in the win. Atlanta went 1/3 on the power play and 4/4 on the penalty kill. Isak Walther led the way with two goals - what was initially believed to be a hat trick was later reversed due to a scoring change that gave Cody Sylvester the Gladiators second goal.

Saturday, December 13th - Atlanta 0, Utah 4

The Gladiators were shutout for the second time this season, as Kasimir Kaskisuo stopped 20/20 to help Utah steal the final game of the series. Evan Friesen scored with 3:05 left in the first to put Utah up 1-0. In the second period the Grizzlies scored two power play goals from Neil Shea and a buzzer beater from Reed Lebster to go up 3-0. Utah tacked on another PPG in the third from Luke Manning to make it a 4-0 hockey game. Haider stopped 30/34 in the loss while the Gladiators went 0/3 on the power play and 3/6 on the penalty kill.

TEAM NOTES

The Gladiators are averaging 2.05 goals against per game - the 2nd lowest figure in the ECHL. Only the Florida Everblades (2.00) have a lower goals against per game average.

The Gladiators best defensive period so far this season is the first period, having outscored their opponents 19-11 in the first period this season for a +8 goal differential. Only Maine (8) and Fort Wayne (11) have allowed as many or fewer first period goals this season.

Atlanta's best scoring period has been the third period, having outscored opponents 28-17 in the third period this season for a +11 goal differential.

PLAYER NOTES

Alex Young: Has 4a in his last four games.

Dylan Carabia: Made his season debut on Saturday at Utah after missing the first 21 games of the season due to injury.

Ryan Conroy: Played in his 100th professional game on Wednesday.

Louis Boudon: Has 4g and 12a in his last 10 games He is tied for 5th in the league in points (25). He is 4th in the ECHL in assists (18)

Isak Walther: Has 8g and 5a in his last 10 games and is 5th among rookies in points (19). He is tied for 3rd in goals among rookies with 11. Walther had a 3-game goal scoring streak from 12/7 to 12/12 in which he scored 5 goals and 1 assist. He is tied for 2nd among rookies in GWG (3)

Ryan Nolan: Scored 2g and aa in three games vs Utah last week and played in his 100th professional game on Saturday.

Chad Nychuk: Is 4th amongst ECHL defensemen in points with 18. He is 2nd in +/- with a +16 rating. He played in his 100th career ECHL game on Saturday.

Cody Sylvester: Had a goal and an assist in three games vs Utah last week and has 5g and 4a in his last 9 games.

Ryan Francis: Scored 1g and 2a in three games vs Utah last week and recorded his 100th professional point on Friday.

T.J. Semptimphelter: Is third amongst goaltenders in save percentage (.942), and second in goals against average (1.54)

TRANSACTION REPORT

12/10/25 - D Jack Matier was LOANED to Atlanta (ECHL) from Milwaukee (AHL) by Nashville (NHL)

12/13/25 - F Kalan Lind was RECALLED to Milwaukee (AHL) by Nashville (NHL)

ATLANTA GLADIATORS STATISTICAL LEADERS

Goals: Isak Walther - 11

Assists: Louis Boudon - 18

Points: Louis Boudon - 25

+/-: Chad Nychuk - +16

Penalty Minutes: Ryan Conroy - 25

Power Play Goals: Alex Young - 4

Power Play Assists: Louis Boudon - 7

Shorthanded Goals: Seven tied

Points per Game: Louis Boudon - 1.14

Wins: Ethan Haider/T.J. Semptimphelter - 8

GAA: T.J. Semptimphelter - 1.54

Save Percentage: T.J. Semptimphelter - .942

Shutouts: T.J. Semptimphelter - 1

ATLANTA GLADIATORS ROSTER

Forwards (13): Ryley Appelt, Louis Boudon, Mickey Burns, Joey Cipollone, Carson Denomie, Ryan Francis, Mike McNamee, Peter Morgan, Ryan Nolan, Ethan Scardina, Cody Sylvester, Isak Walther, Alex Young

Defensemen (8): Dylan Carabia, Ryan Conroy, Anthony Firriolo, Andrew Jarvis, Brendan Less, Chad Nychuk, Jack Robilotti, Zach Yoder

Goaltenders (2): Ethan Haider, T.J. Semptimphelter

Hockey Operations Staff:

Head Coach & Director of Hockey Operations: Matt Ginn

Assistant Coach: Zach Vinnell

Equipment Manager: Ben Ellis

Athletic Trainer: Nick Nelson







