Savannah Comes Back to Beat Greensboro

Published on December 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, N.C. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, erased a third-period deficit to defeat the Greensboro Gargoyles 3-2 on Wednesday evening.

Both teams were held scoreless through the opening 20 minutes as Savannah successfully killed two penalties in the period, including 16 seconds of 5-on-3 time.

The Ghost Pirates broke the deadlock 4:49 into the second period when Bryce Brodzinski poked the puck free from a Greensboro skater, allowing Ryan Sullivan to finish from the left side to give Savannah a 1-0 lead.

Greensboro answered late in the frame with 1:19 remaining as Patrick Newell forced a turnover and fed Ethan Leyh on a 2-on-0 rush, with Leyh converting to tie the game at 1-1.

The Gargoyles took their first lead at the 12:43 mark of the third period when Wade Murphy took the puck below the goal line and centered a pass to David Gagnon, who made it 2-1.

Savannah responded on a late power play when Dennis Cesana kept the puck in the zone and found Logan Drevitch open in front. Drevitch backhanded the puck home to even the score at 2-2.

The Ghost Pirates completed the comeback shortly after when Greensboro was unable to clear the zone, allowing Riley Hughes to fire the game-winning goal past the goaltender to make it 3-2. Eamon Powell recorded the lone assist on the winner.

Vinnie Purpura earned his first victory in a Savannah uniform, stopping 23 of 25 shots. Nikita Quapp made 25 saves on 28 shots in the loss.

The Ghost Pirates return to Enmarket Arena on Friday to open a three-game series against the Florida Everblades. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







