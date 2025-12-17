Garrett Klotz Signs on for Eighth Season in Rapid City

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Wednesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, the Rush have signed veteran forward Garrett Klotz.

Klotz, 37, has now spent part of all of eight seasons with the Rush since first suiting up for them in 2018. This is his third stint with the team. The 6-foot-6, 250-pound enforcer has played 180 games with Rapid City, and 677 total between the ECHL, AHL, CHL, and EIHL.

Last year, 'The Sheriff' made 17 appearances, recorded four points, and tallied 62 penalty minutes.

Klotz has made his mark in the game of hockey within the Rapid City community. He has been a mentor on and off the ice as the most experienced member in the locker room. The Rush awarded him the 2023-24 Blaine Jarvis Heart and Soul Award, the highest individual honor for any Rush player.

He has readied for life after hockey as well, embracing his role of a protector by completing firefighter training at Rapid Valley Fire Department.

The Regina, Saskatchewan native was selected by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round of the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. He began his pro career the next year. Klotz has spent more time with the Rush than any other organization, and lives in Rapid City full-time with his wife, Shalyn, and two daughters, Lola and Violet.

