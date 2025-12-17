Hockey Hall of Fame Display to be a Part of All-Star Weekend

Dallas/Allen, Texas. - A display from the Hockey Hall of Fame, including the Conn Smythe Trophy, Vezina Trophy and Art Ross Trophy, will be displayed at ECHL All-Star Classic Fan Fest on Sunday, January 18, 2026, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Highlighting Fan Fest will be an appearance from Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Modano, who will sign autographs and pose for photographs, from 1-3 p.m. Fan Fest will also feature interactive games, live music, celebrity autographs and more. CLICK HERE to purchase tickets.

The Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded annually to the Most Valuable Player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, has twice been awarded to ECHL alums with Boston's Tim Thomas receiving the trophy in 2011 and Los Angeles' Jonathan Quick in 2012.

The Vezina Trophy is awarded annually to the National Hockey League's goaltender who is determined to be the best at the position in a vote of NHL general managers. Three former ECHL goaltenders have received the award - Olaf Kolzig (1999-00), Tim Thomas (2008-09 and 2010-11) and Braden Holtby (2015-16).

The Art Ross Trophy is awarded annually to the player who leads the National Hockey League in points at the end of the regular season.

Several exhibits from the Hockey Hall of Fame will also be present at Fan Fest including: Origins of the Game; Legends of the Game and ECHL History, along with highlighting the history of hockey in the state of Texas.

The 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Visit Allen and Allen CDC will include the induction of the 18th class into the ECHL Hall of Fame on Monday, January 19, 2026 at the Courtyard by Marriott Dallas/Allen at the Event Center, the official host hotel of the 2026 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.







