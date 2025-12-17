Franchise-Leading Goal Scorer Patrick Grasso Returns to Adirondack

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed the franchise's all-time leading goal scorer, Patrick Grasso, for the rest of the 2025-26 season. He's set to make his return on Saturday in Glens Falls against the Reading Royals.

Grasso, 29, returns to Adirondack as the franchise's all-time leading goal scorer with 84. The right-shooting forward last played with the Thunder during the 2023-24 season and had 21 goals and 12 assists for 33 points in 39 games and served as the team's captain before his season ended due to injury. The Des Moines, Iowa native had his best professional season in 2022-23 where he totaled 37 goals and 22 assists for 59 points in 64 games. His 37 goals set a record for most goals in a regular season in franchise history. In 171 ECHL games with Adirondack, Grasso has 84 goals and 58 assists for 142 points.

The past two seasons, Grasso played overseas in Austria, Sweden, and Northern Ireland.

Before his professional career, Grasso spent five seasons at the University of New Hampshire where he served as an assistant captain for his final two years. Grasso played in 138 games at the NCAA D-I level and tallied 49 goals and 48 assists for 97 points and was named to the Hockey East All-Rookie Team in 2016-17.

Grasso played junior hockey in the United States Hockey League in his hometown of Des Moines, Iowa with the Buccaneers. In his four seasons, Grasso skated in 196 games and recorded 43 goals and 63 assists for 106 points.

