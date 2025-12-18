'Clones Fall to Swamp Rabbits 4-3 in Overtime

Published on December 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 4-3, in an overtime loss on Wednesday night. An overtime goal from Ryan O'Hara gave Greenville the extra point as the Cyclones record points in three straight games.

The Swamp Rabbits would score first in tonight's contest. Jack Brackett scored his first goal of the season to make it 1-0 in the first period.

Cincinnati would tie the game with Nick Rheaume scoring a shorthanded goal to level the score. His goal was created off a pass from John Jaworski to give Cincinnati shorthanded goals in back-to-back games.

Greenville would net one more to carry a lead into the second period. Ben Poisson scored his first of the game to make it 2-1. Poisson would net another in the second period to make 3-1 in the middle frame.

In his return from injury, Marko Sikic found the back of the net to make it a one-goal game with 59 seconds to go in the second period. His third goal of the season came off assists from Nick Rheaume and Ryan McCleary. Sikic netted his first goal since Nov. 1 with his marker.

Cincinnati would tie the game just 4:15 into the final frame. Justin Portillo's strong forecheck led to a chance in front for Owen Cole. Cole would bank it off a defenseman to score his first professional goal and tie the game at 3-3.

With the assist, Justin Portillo recorded his first career point on Cole's tying goal. Cincinnati would kill two crucial penalties in the third and carry the game into overtime, earning a point in the process.

Ryan O'Hara would score the game-winning goal 3:16 into the extra period to give Greenville their 11th victory of the season. Cincinnati is now 5-3 in overtime this season.

Cincinnati will head to Fort Wayne to take on the Komets on Saturday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

