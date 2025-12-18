Americans Put the Oilers Away in the Third Period for a 5-2 Win

Published on December 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Ottawa Senators, and AHL's Belleville Senators, opened a three-game series against the Tulsa Oilers on Wednesday night and it was the home team coming out on top 5-2 in front of a crowd just under 3,000 at CUTX Event Center.

The Americans opened the game with back-to-back goals. First, Quinn Warmuth with his third of the season and second goal in as many games to give Allen a 1-0 lead. Then, Andre Anania fired one in the net from the exact same spot as Warmuth beating Oilers goalie

Vyacheslav Buteyets to the short side for his third goal of the season. However, the Oilers were not to be denied. Tulsa scored two late goals in the opening frame to even the score at 2-2.

The Americans went back on top in the middle frame. Spencer Asuchak found room in the slot and ripped one into the Tulsa net for his fifth goal of the season from Brayden Watts at the 6:41 mark. The Americans despite being outshot by Tulsa 16-10 in the period had a one-goal lead 3-2.

The third period was all Americans. Colby McAuley scored not one, but two goals, his fourth and fifth of the season. His second of the night came on the power play. McAuley drew the penalty, then scored the power play goal. Tulsa outshot the Americans for the night 38-34.

The ECHL Goalie of the Week Marco Costantini had another stellar start in net stopping 36 f the 38 Tulsa shots to get the win. Costantini has won his last five starts in a row.

The Americans also scored a power play goal for the second game in a row. Tulsa was 0-for-3 with the man advantage.

The Americans return to action Friday night against these same Tulsa Oilers on Teddy Bear Toss Night in Allen.

They Said it:

Steve Martinson:" We had a quick start then we took our foot off the gas until some of our veteran players stepped up and made some big plays to put the game away. Marco was solid again in net."

Andre Anania: The guys came out from the very start and set the tone early. Quinn (Warmuth) got us going first and then I was able to follow that up with a goal. Great start to the week,"

Colby McAuley: "It Was good to finally get a win against this team. We continue to build off our momentum from last week."

Quinn Warmuth: "It was nice to put us on the board early. That's not the type of goal I usually score, but we will take it. It was a great win for us. That makes three in a row with another big game on Friday."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - S. Asuchak

2. ALN - C. McAuley

3. ALN - M. Costantini







ECHL Stories from December 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.