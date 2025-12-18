Komets Get Big Road Win at Bloomington
Published on December 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets visited Bloomington for the first time this season and picked up a 4-3 win.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Komets rallied when Trevor Janicke tipped a shot past Bloomington goalie Hugo Ollas at 19:36 to make it 2-1.
In the second period, the Komets tied the contest when Kirill Tyutyayev connected with Zach Jordan at 19:01, but the good feeling was short-lived as the Bison took the lead back when defenseman Brendan Datema snuck the puck under the pad of Komet goaltender Nathan Day to make it a 3-2 game heading into the intermission.
After the break, Josh Groll evened the game at 5:20 with assists going to Blake Murray and newest Komet Tyson Feist, then took the lead as Odeen Tufto finished off a three-way passing play with Brady Stonehouse and Matt Brown to make it 4-3 Komets at 11:20. The Komets killed two penalties down the stretch to hang on for the win. Nathan Day got the win, making 14 saves.
