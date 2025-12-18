Komets Get Big Road Win at Bloomington

Published on December 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

The Komets visited Bloomington for the first time this season and picked up a 4-3 win.

After falling behind 2-0 in the first period, the Komets rallied when Trevor Janicke tipped a shot past Bloomington goalie Hugo Ollas at 19:36 to make it 2-1.

In the second period, the Komets tied the contest when Kirill Tyutyayev connected with Zach Jordan at 19:01, but the good feeling was short-lived as the Bison took the lead back when defenseman Brendan Datema snuck the puck under the pad of Komet goaltender Nathan Day to make it a 3-2 game heading into the intermission.

After the break, Josh Groll evened the game at 5:20 with assists going to Blake Murray and newest Komet Tyson Feist, then took the lead as Odeen Tufto finished off a three-way passing play with Brady Stonehouse and Matt Brown to make it 4-3 Komets at 11:20. The Komets killed two penalties down the stretch to hang on for the win. Nathan Day got the win, making 14 saves.







