Thunder Bring Back Defenseman Benjamin Lindberg

READING - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed defenseman Benjamin Lindberg to a standard player contract.

Lindberg, 26, played eleven games with Adirondack last season after starting the year with the SPHL's Evansville Thunderbolts. The East Aurora, New York native had five goals and six assists for 11 points in 34 games with Evansville. Lindberg has played a total of 70 SPHL games with Evansville, Peoria, and Roanoke and has eight goals and ten assists for 18 points.

