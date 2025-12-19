Blades Present Peanuts (Snoopy) Jersey Auction Benefitting the Animal Refuge Center

Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release







ESTERO, Fla. - Join the Florida Everblades for an exciting virtual auction on the DASH app featuring exclusive game-worn Peanuts (Snoopy) jerseys this week! Starting Monday, December 22, at 10:00 a.m., fans can bid on these special jerseys, with net proceeds benefiting the Animal Refuge Center. To participate in the auction, visit HERE.

Mark your calendars for Saturday, December 27, at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 28, at 6:00 p.m. as the Everblades sport these specialty jerseys at Hertz Arena while facing off against the Reading Royals. Secure your tickets for this unique event by visiting HERE.

Fans can access the free DASH auction app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store. To bid in the auction, interested buyers must create an account. The auction will feature three groups of jerseys, each with a starting bid and buy-it-now option, differing for each jersey. The buy-it-now option for each group will close 24 hours before each group's auction closes. The three groups are as follows:

GROUP 1 GROUP 2 GROUP 3

BLANK #1 BLANK #2 Sam Stange #3

Sean Allen #4 Kade Landry #5 Jordan Sambrook #6

Logan Lambdin #7 Hunter Sansbury #8 Isaac Nurse #11

BLANK #12 Craig Needham #13 Carson Gicewicz #15

Tarun Fizer #16 Oliver Cooper #17 Ben Brar #18

Zach Berzolla #19 Oliver Chau #20 Anthony Beauchamp #21

Kyle Penney #22 Gianfranco Cassaro #23 Kyle Neuber #24

Kyle Betts #26 Reid Duke #27 Connor Doherty #28

Anthony Romano #29 Will Cranley #31 Cam Johnson #33

Jesse Lansdell #34 Ryan Naumovski #39 Kurtis Henry #44

Quinton Burns #55 Logan Will #62 Jett Jones #71

Hudson Elynuik #91 Everbabe #25 Swampee #00

Everbabe #25 Everbabe #25

The auction will conclude with Group 1 jerseys at 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 28. Group 2 jerseys will end at 10:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 28. Group 3 jerseys will close at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, December 29.

Jerseys will be autographed by the player if available, unless specified that the winner does not want the jersey to be signed. Jerseys are signed based on player availability and will be considered "Game Worn" if worn by the player or "Game Issued" if the chosen player does not play on the night of the game. We will contact all winners when the jerseys are ready for pickup. You can pick up your jerseys in-game at the Everblades Pro Shop behind section 104.







ECHL Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.