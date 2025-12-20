Oilers Drop Second of Week in Allen

Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

ALLEN, Texas - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, fell 5-3 to the Allen Americans on Friday Night at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Jaxsen Wiebe gave the Oilers the opening lead, dropping the puck off into the net after he and Coulson Pitre waltzed through the Allen defense 9:50 into the game. Harrison Blaisdell leveled the game with his eighth goal of the season - double his rookie total in half the appearances - a power-play strike with a little less than five minutes remaining in the first period.

Easton Armstrong restored the Oilers' lead 2-1 with a power-play goal of his own, blasting his seventh extra-man helper past Marco Costantini just 1:21 into the middle frame. Danny Katic answered with his first of a natural hat trick just 45 seconds later, tying the score 2-2 with an early, final goal of the period.

Katic continued his tear by beating Vyacheslav Buteyets from distance with a wrist shot to give the Americans their first lead of the game with 13:22 remaining. The Belleville Senators-contracted forward finished his natural hat trick with the eventual game-winning goal just 1:22 seconds later. Brayden Watts put the game out of reach with an empty-net goal at the 18:18 mark - his team-leading 10th goal of the season, assisted by Katic. Tyler Poulsen notched his first of the season and his 50th goal as an Oiler with less than a minute remaining, tucking his own rebound inside the near post to close the score 5-3.

The Oilers host Allen on Saturday, Dec. 20 at 7:05 p.m. inside the BOK Center for Peanuts: A Christmas Celebration Night. Tulsa then hosts the Utah Grizzlies at the BOK Center on Sunday, Dec. 21 at 3:05 p.m. for its annual Paint the Ice game - the final game before the ECHL's three-day Holiday break (Dec. 23-25). The Oilers return to action on Boxing Day, December 26 with a 7:05 p.m. showdown against the Kansas City Mavericks at the BOK Center.

