Mariners Receive Jackson Edward from Providence
Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Maine Mariners News Release
PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Friday that defenseman Jackson Edward was re-assigned to Maine from Providence, by Boston. A 2022 draft pick of the Bruins, Edward played seven games with the Mariners at the end of last season.
Edward, 21, was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, going 200th overall to the Bruins. In his rookie season of 2024-25, he played 31 games for Providence, scoring one goal and adding six assists. He finished the regular season in Maine, skating in seven more games, scoring one goal and adding one assist.
This season, Edward has appeared in nine games for the P-Bruins without a point registered. Prior to turning pro, the Newmarket, ON native played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League for the London Knights, including his final season as alternate captain.
The Mariners are on the road for two games this weekend at Trois-Rivieres, a 7:00 PM faceoff on Friday night and a 3:00 PM puck drop Saturday afternoon. They come out of the holiday break with a pair of games on home ice on Friday, December 26th at 7:15 PM against Worcester and a special 3 PM matinee on December 27th against the Trois-Rivieres Lions.
Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.
ECHL Stories from December 19, 2025
- Mariners Receive Jackson Edward from Providence - Maine Mariners
- Mastrodonato Earns Call-Up to AHL Ontario - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Connor Ungar Reassigned by Edmonton Oilers to Bakersfield Condors of AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- South Carolina Agrees to Terms with Forward Tyler Burnie - South Carolina Stingrays
- Admirals Acquire Forward Jack Jaunich from Kalamazoo in Exchange for Future Considerations - Norfolk Admirals
- Rush Game Notes: December 19, 2025 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Everblades Sign Forward Andrei Bakanov - Florida Everblades
- Blades Open Three-Game Series against Savannah - Florida Everblades
- Vitelli Recalled by Manitoba - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Blades Present Peanuts (Snoopy) Jersey Auction Benefitting the Animal Refuge Center - Florida Everblades
- Game Day Preview: Teddy Bear Toss Game - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.