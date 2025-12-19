Mariners Receive Jackson Edward from Providence

Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Friday that defenseman Jackson Edward was re-assigned to Maine from Providence, by Boston. A 2022 draft pick of the Bruins, Edward played seven games with the Mariners at the end of last season.

Edward, 21, was selected in the seventh round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, going 200th overall to the Bruins. In his rookie season of 2024-25, he played 31 games for Providence, scoring one goal and adding six assists. He finished the regular season in Maine, skating in seven more games, scoring one goal and adding one assist.

This season, Edward has appeared in nine games for the P-Bruins without a point registered. Prior to turning pro, the Newmarket, ON native played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League for the London Knights, including his final season as alternate captain.

The Mariners are on the road for two games this weekend at Trois-Rivieres, a 7:00 PM faceoff on Friday night and a 3:00 PM puck drop Saturday afternoon. They come out of the holiday break with a pair of games on home ice on Friday, December 26th at 7:15 PM against Worcester and a special 3 PM matinee on December 27th against the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

Single game tickets for all home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.







ECHL Stories from December 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.