Khazheyev Finishes 34 Save Win in First Career Shutout
Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles shutout the Wheeling Nailers, who sit first place in the ECHL, in a 3-0 win on Friday night. Ruslan Khazheyev posted his first career shutout, making 34 saves in his fourth victory of the season.
The Gargoyles sprung quickly late in the first period. Ethan Leyh found an offensive zone turnover, feeding a breakaway to Patrick Newell who netted his second goal of the season with 2:33 remaining. 29 seconds later, Greg Smith batted down an attempted clearance right to Ryan Richardson who extended a 2-0 lead.
After consecutive fights electrified the First Horizon Coliseum crowd, Tyler Weiss fed a silky between the legs feed past Wheeling goaltender Taylor Gauthier giving Greensboro a 3-0 lead with 1:04 to go in the second period.
Khazheyev would make 13 saves in the third period to close out the win. Greensboro killed both Wheeling power plays, continuing their defensive dominance at home.
"It was a long time with no wins, and three weeks not playing at home. I want to win for the fans and for my team," said Khazheyev postame "It's good people here, it's a good stadium, I like it and it is good with this team."
"It comes down to hard work," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "A will to do things right and step up to block shots. The crowd shows unbelievable support for our guys, they can hear it on the bench, and it really does electrify our guys."
The Gargoyles host their inaugural Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, December 20 against the Wheeling Nailers. Fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal or teddy bear to the game and throw them onto the ice after the Gargoyles' first goal. All donations will be handed out by players and staff at the Cone Health Pediatric Center, helping those in need at the holidays. Tickets and more info are available at gargoyleshockey.com.
