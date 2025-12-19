Rush Game Notes: December 19, 2025 - Rush at Idaho Steelheads

Published on December 19, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(BOISE, Idaho)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, play the middle game of the series against the Idaho Steelheads, who have won eight consecutive home games. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST on Friday at Idaho Central Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

The Rapid City Rush lost their most lopsided game of the year to the Idaho Steelheads, 7-1, at Idaho Central Arena on Wednesday. Idaho scored multiple goals in each of the three periods and led for nearly 59 minutes. Kaleb Pearson and Brendan Hoffmann picked up multi-goal nights for the Steelheads. The seven goals against is the most the Rush have allowed this season. Rapid City's lone goal came 40 seconds into the second period on a Ryan Chyzowski breakaway, assisted by Briley Wood and Connor Murphy. Despite outshooting Idaho 10-0 to start the second, the Rush could not find the equalizer, and Idaho pulled away with the victory.

CHYZ UP TO DOUBLE-DIGITS

Ryan Chyzowski's breakaway goal on Wednesday put him alongside Ryan Wagner as the Rush's double-digit goal scorers. He has hit at least 10 goals four times in the ECHL, with four different teams: Newfoundland, Reading, Norfolk, and now Rapid City.

TIME TO IGNITE THE OFFENSE

The Rush offense is experiencing its biggest hiccup of the season, with just two goals from Brett Davis and Ryan Chyzowski over the last three games. It is not for a lack of shooting, as Rapid City has 101 shots on goal in that time. The offense was clicking during their four-game winning streak immediately prior to this with 19 goals.

MIXING IT UP

Dave Smith switched up the top two forward lines on Wednesday, swapping wingers for the third period. The Rush experimented with different lineup changes during Thursday's practice in an attempt to find a spark offensively.

THREE NEW GUYS

The Rush have made three additions to the roster since the beginning of last week. Johnny Curran made a splash in his debut last Wednesday, with his first ECHL goal and a three-point night. Connor Joyce, who was acquired via trade from Indy, played his first game last Saturday. Kaleb Tiessen will be available for the Rush tonight.

STAY OUT OF THE BOX

The Idaho Steelheads have been penalty magnets this season, leading the league in penalty minutes. Idaho has been on the power play 116 times, far more than any other team in the ECHL. Conversely, the Steelheads have been shorthanded 111 times, more than the second-place team by double-digits. The Rush did a fine job avoiding that part of the game on Wednesday with just one penalty against.

