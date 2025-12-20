Railers Sail Past Admirals in 3-2 Victory

Worcester Railers' Parker Gahagen

WORCESTER - Anyone who loves the Christmas movie "Miracle on 34th Street" should have been at the DCU Center Friday night to watch the sequel, "Miracle on Commercial Street."

The plot was about the Railers' most recent victory, a 3-2 decision over the Norfolk Admirals during which they were out-everything except for two critical areas.

They were not out-goaltended. Nor were they out-specialed.

Veteran goaltender Parker Gahegan was great once again and had to be as Worcester was outshot, 27-15. The game was the first in team history where the Railers had 15 or fewer shots and won. Gahagen was especially good in the second when the Admirals owned a 12-4 edge in shots but were outscored, 1-0.

"He is somebody who makes that casual save when we are not playing well," is coach Nick Tuzzolino's take on Gahagen. "He stops the shot that when it goes in it's an absolute backbreaker."

The victory improved Worcester's record in its last 15 games to 11-3-1 for 23 points. That is tied for the second-best 15-game stretch in team history. The 2022-23 Railers won the first nine games of the year and were 13-2-0 after 15.

Anthony Repaci, Cole Donhauser and Drew Callin had the Railers goals. Repaci and Callin were both 1-1-2. Worcester was 2 for 5 on the power play. That included Callin's goal at 8:41 of the third period, Repaci getting an assist.

Callin's time in the American Hockey League was mostly spent in a defensive role, which he handled well. He got off to a slow start offensively here but is 4-7-11 in his last eight games.

"It's definitely more fun to be on the power play, special teams and stuff like that," he said, "but there are plenty of ways guys can contribute and that's why we're finding ways to win."

Callin has accumulated a lot of ice time with brother Anthony and the combination is working very well. They both had assists on Donhauser's power play goal at 5:42 of the third period and are taking advantage of the chance to finally be teammates.

"It's awesome," Drew said. "We've wanted to do this for a long time. It's pretty special spending every day with him here with the team I started with. Everything just sort of fell into place."

Repaci is the only player on this year's roster who played with Drew Callin the first time around. That was in 2021-22 and Drew went up to Springfield after 15 games. Repaci is very happy to have the elder Callin back in town.

"He's the same player but more rounded, having that American Hockey League experience under his belt," Repaci said, "He's a guy who can play anywhere in your lineup."

There is one issue, though. Sometimes when a Callin sets him up for a goal, he thanks the wrong one.

Nathan Noel and Dawson Barteaux had the Norfolk goals. Noel scored shorthanded in the first period, Barteaux on the power play in the third.

After two periods the Admirals had 21-9 edge in shots on goal, mathematically 2.3 times as many as the Railers. That was about right because Norfolk played at least twice as well as Worcester but Gahagen kept the Railers in the game.

Noel scored at 13:33. The Admirals retained the lead until Repaci scored from between the circles to tie it at 10:53 of the second. That set up the game-changing final 20 minutes.

MAKING TRACKS - The teams finish the series at 6:05 Saturday night. It is Teddy Bear Toss night. Fans who bring stuffed animals to the game can throw them on the ice after the first Railers goal and the toys will be delivered to Friendly House in time for Christmas. ... Gleb Veremyev was recalled by Bridgeport. He is 3-1-4 in eight games with the Railers. T.J. Walsh took Veremyev's place in the lineup. Michael Ferrandino, Tanner Schachle, Porter Schachle and MacAuley Carson were not active for the game. ... Anthony Callin is the early leader in the Three Stars standings. He has 19 points with two firsts, two seconds and three thirds. ... Matt DeMelis' four-game goals streak came to an end. ... Attendance was 2,024.

