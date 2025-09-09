Bison Announce Home Game Time Change
Published on September 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Bloomington Bison News Release
Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today a schedule change for the 2025-26 ECHL Regular Season.
The Bison home game against the Maine Mariners on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at Grossinger Motors Arena will now start at 6 p.m. CT. The game was previously set for a 7 p.m. puck drop.
