Bison Announce Home Game Time Change

Published on September 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced today a schedule change for the 2025-26 ECHL Regular Season.

The Bison home game against the Maine Mariners on Saturday, February 21, 2026, at Grossinger Motors Arena will now start at 6 p.m. CT. The game was previously set for a 7 p.m. puck drop.







