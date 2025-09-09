Gladiators Agree to Terms with Defenseman Brendan Less

September 9, 2025

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Tuesday evening that the club has signed defenseman Brendan Less for the 2025-26 season.

Less, 27, was acquired by the Gladiators earlier in the offseason in a trade with the Adirondack Thunder. The 6'1", 180-pound defenseman recorded 1 goal and 19 assists with a +11 rating in 51 games with the Thunder last season. Less brings over 100 games of ECHL experience to the Gladiators blue line having spent time with Worcester, Iowa, and Adirondack over the last four seasons, logging 3 goals and 35 assists for 38 points in 123 career regular-season ECHL games.

The native of Kinnelon, NJ, spent four years playing NCAA Division I hockey at Dartmouth College from 2017-2021 prior to playing at Quinnipiac for the 2021-22 season. In 125 NCAA games, Less notched 6 goals and 30 assists. After completing his college career, he joined the Worcester Railers to end the 2021-22 season.

"Brendan is a very steady two-way defenseman that will be relied upon to play big minutes for us," said Gladiators Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach, Matt Ginn. "When it became known that Brendan was available, we jumped at the opportunity right away to improve our backend. He is a great skater and puck mover that uses his feet to his advantage when defending. We have only heard great things about Brendan as a person and teammate, and are excited to add him to our group."

Brendan Less joins Andrew Jarvis, Ryan Nolan, Connor Galloway, Isak Walther, Brenden Datema, Peter Morgan, Ryley Appelt, Alex Young, Jack Robilotti, Mickey Burns, Ryan Francis, Anthony Firriolo, Ethan Scardina, Louis Boudon, Dylan Carabia, and Joey Cipollone as players who have signed with the Gladiators for the 2025-26 season.

