Komets to Play Exhibition Game at Trine University

Published on September 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The Fort Wayne Komets announced today that the team will face the Iowa Heartlanders for an exhibition match-up at Thunder Ice Arena on the campus of Trine University in Angola, Indiana, on Sunday, October 12, at 2:00 p.m.

Admission to the game will be free of charge courtesy of Trine University, and general admission tickets will be available at the door on a first-come, first-served basis. The arena will open one hour before puck drop. Thunder Ice Arena has a seating/standing room capacity of approximately 600. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to secure a ticket to the game. The game will not be broadcast on WXKE radio or FloSports.

The game at Trine will be the only pre-season game before the Komets start the regular season on Saturday, October 17, at Indy. The last time the Komets played a home exhibition game away from the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum was against Kalamazoo on October 14, 2005, at McMillian Ice Arena.

"The Komets are excited to play a home exhibition game at Trine University. It's an excellent hockey facility," said Komet general manager David Franke. It will be great to bring Komet hockey to the Angola community and to continue our partnership with Trine. It will certainly be a fun afternoon of Komet hockey."

The Thunder Ice Arena is the home of Trine University's men's and women's NCAA Division III hockey program and the school's men's ACHA Division II and III teams.

The Komets will begin the 2025-26 season with 11 consecutive road contests, starting their home campaign on Friday, November 21, against Bloomington.

