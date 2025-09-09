Swamp Rabbits Announce Schedule Changes
Published on September 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Los Angeles Kings and AHL's Ontario Reign, announced today the following changes to the schedule for the 2025-26 ECHL Season:
The home game on Saturday, March 28th vs Orlando will stay in Greenville and be played on Saturday, January 17th against Atlanta at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
The road game on Saturday, March 7th at Florida will stay on the road and now be played on Tuesday, March 10th at Orlando
The road game on Friday, January 16th at South Carolina will remain at South Carolina and now be played on Wednesday, February 18th
The road game on Wednesday, January 7th at Jacksonville will stay on the road and now be played on Friday, April 3rd at Atlanta
This change in scheduling now gives the Swamp Rabbits 14 matchups against the Atlanta Gladiators (7 home, 7 away), eight against the Jacksonville Icemen (5 home, 3 away), and six against the Florida Everblades (4 home, 2 away). The team maintains its head-to-head numbers against the South Carolina Stingrays (12 games: 6 home, 6 away) and Orlando Solar Bears (7 games: 4 home, 3 away).
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.