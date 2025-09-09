Thunder Hire Natalie Johnson as Athletic Trainer
Published on September 9, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has named Natalie Johnson the team's Athletic Trainer for the upcoming season.
Johnson joins the Hockey Operations staff after spending last season with the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda where she served as the team's Assistant Athletic Trainer for the 2024-25 campaign.
The Nampa, Idaho native graduated from Grand Canyon University with a Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training. After graduating from Grand Canyon University, Johnson worked at Manhattanville University in Purchase, New York from 2022-2024. During that time, she worked in men's and women's soccer, men's and women's ice hockey, and men's and women's lacrosse. While at Manhattanville University, Johnson completed her Master of Science in Sports Business and Entertainment Management.
Single game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now! Great ticket packages, including season tickets, are still available! For more information, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media (ECHLThunder).
