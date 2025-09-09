Atlanta Gladiators Announce Changes to the 2025-26 Schedule

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced a series of schedule changes impacting the Gladiators schedule and opponents for the 2025-26 season.

* Atlanta at Orlando, which had been scheduled for Saturday, October 25, 2025, will now be played on Thursday, October 23, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. ET

* Atlanta at Orlando, which had been scheduled for Saturday, March 7, 2026, has been removed from the schedule and replaced with Atlanta at Greenville and will be played on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at 7:00 p.m ET

* Atlanta at Orlando, which had been scheduled for Sunday, October 26, 2025, will now be played on Sunday, January 25, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. ET

* Atlanta at Orlando, which had been scheduled for Sunday, March 8, 2026, will now be played on Monday, January 26, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. ET

* Atlanta at Orlando, which had been scheduled for Saturday, January 24, 2026, will now be played on Wednesday, March 4, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. ET

* Atlanta at Greensboro, which had been scheduled for Wednesday, December 17, 2026, has been removed from the schedule and replaced with Atlanta at Jacksonville and will be played on Friday, December 5, 2026, at 7:00 p.m ET

* Savannah at Atlanta, which had been scheduled for Friday, April 3, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. ET, will now feature Greenville at Atlanta and will still be played on Friday, April 3, 2026, at 7:10 p.m. ET

With these changes, the Gladiators remind fans that all dates, times, and promotions for the 2025-26 season are still subject to change at this time.







