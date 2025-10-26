Wilkie Completes Hat Trick, Rush Down Thunder in Overtime

Published on October 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush on game night

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City Rush on game night(Rapid City Rush)

(RAPID CITY, SD) Carter Wilkie scored the last three goals for the Rapid City Rush, including the overtime winner, as the Rush won a 5-4 thriller over the Wichita Thunder on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.

Wilkie scored a game-tying goal late in the second period, a go-ahead goal in the third period, then the overtime game-winning goal to seal the deal for the Rush. Those were his first three ECHL goals in his fourth game.

Briley Wood and Cameron Buhl scored for Rapid City in the first period. Wichita's Michal Stinil countered with two first-period goals of his own, and the two teams tied 2-2 at the first intermission.

Each team picked up one more in the second, and the score after 40 minutes was 3-3.

Wilkie's goal five minutes into the third period nearly stood as the winner, but Wichita's Noah Beck tied the game with 16 seconds remaining.

In a back-and-forth overtime, Wilkie carried the puck up the right wing on an odd-man rush. With two goals in his pocket, the Calgary native brought it the whole way before stinging a high wrist shot from the right circle to end the night.

Not lost in the shuffle was Arsenii Sergeev, who made 40 saves to improve to 2-0 in professional hockey. The 21-year-old from Yaroslavl, Russia has stopped 76 shots in his first two games. Matt Davis took the loss.

Rapid City improves to 2-2 with both of their losses being by one goal. The Rush go on the road for a three-game series in Allen.

Next game: Wednesday, October 29 at Allen. 6:10 p.m. MDT puck drop from Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tahoe Knight Monsters on November 5th, 7th, and 8th! Saturday, November 8th is Veterans Appreciation Night presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from October 25, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.