Wilkie Completes Hat Trick, Rush Down Thunder in Overtime
Published on October 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, SD) Carter Wilkie scored the last three goals for the Rapid City Rush, including the overtime winner, as the Rush won a 5-4 thriller over the Wichita Thunder on Saturday at The Monument Ice Arena.
Wilkie scored a game-tying goal late in the second period, a go-ahead goal in the third period, then the overtime game-winning goal to seal the deal for the Rush. Those were his first three ECHL goals in his fourth game.
Briley Wood and Cameron Buhl scored for Rapid City in the first period. Wichita's Michal Stinil countered with two first-period goals of his own, and the two teams tied 2-2 at the first intermission.
Each team picked up one more in the second, and the score after 40 minutes was 3-3.
Wilkie's goal five minutes into the third period nearly stood as the winner, but Wichita's Noah Beck tied the game with 16 seconds remaining.
In a back-and-forth overtime, Wilkie carried the puck up the right wing on an odd-man rush. With two goals in his pocket, the Calgary native brought it the whole way before stinging a high wrist shot from the right circle to end the night.
Not lost in the shuffle was Arsenii Sergeev, who made 40 saves to improve to 2-0 in professional hockey. The 21-year-old from Yaroslavl, Russia has stopped 76 shots in his first two games. Matt Davis took the loss.
Rapid City improves to 2-2 with both of their losses being by one goal. The Rush go on the road for a three-game series in Allen.
Next game: Wednesday, October 29 at Allen. 6:10 p.m. MDT puck drop from Credit Union of Texas Event Center.
The Rapid City Rush return home to face the Tahoe Knight Monsters on November 5th, 7th, and 8th! Saturday, November 8th is Veterans Appreciation Night presented by FourFront Design and Bluepeak Internet. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush on game night
ECHL Stories from October 25, 2025
- Wilkie Completes Hat Trick, Rush Down Thunder in Overtime - Rapid City Rush
- Gargoyles Rally from Behind in the Third to Take a Point Against Reading - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Gelatt and Lebster Score in Home Opener at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Meehan Nets Overtime Game-Winner, Royals Sweep Two-Game Set in Greensboro, 8-7 - Reading Royals
- Bison Fall Short in Comeback Bid Against Walleye - Bloomington Bison
- Fuel Earn Point in Overtime Battle with Cincy - Indy Fuel
- Ghost Pirates End Homestand with Win - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Stingrays Escape with Narrow Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Hawkins Records Hat Trick in 6-2 Win in Bloomington - Toledo Walleye
- Admirals Fall In Overtime Thriller Against Railers - Norfolk Admirals
- Admirals Fall In Overtime Thriller Against Railers - Norfolk Admirals
- Cyclones Stun the Fuel, Win 5-4 on the Road in Overtime - Cincinnati Cyclones
- First Loss of the Season for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Bohlsen's Late Winner Pushes Stingrays Past Swamp Rabbits, 2-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder Take Down Lions 4-1 in Front of Sellout Crowd - Adirondack Thunder
- Demelis Captures 3-2 Overtime Win for Worcester - Worcester Railers HC
- Hudson's Hat Trick Leads Mariners in Rout of Wheeling - Maine Mariners
- Nailers Fall in Maine, 7-3 - Wheeling Nailers
- K-Wings' Erupt on Orange Ice, Bag Heartlanders in OT - Kalamazoo Wings
- Iowa Grabs Point with Two Late Goals, Wings Win It in OT, 5-4 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Lions Earn Second Straight Win - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- ECHL Transactions - October 25 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- K-Wings Sign Forward Luke Morgan - Kalamazoo Wings
- Rush Game Notes: October 25, 2025 - Rush vs. Wichita Thunder - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Wizard Night in DFW - Allen Americans
- Grizzlies Gameday: Home Opener at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- Grizzlies Win 5-0 with Lebster's Hat Trick and Wells 46 Save Shutout - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Fall in Home Opener - Allen Americans
- Steelheads Fall, 5-0, to Grizzlies in Home Opener - Idaho Steelheads
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Rapid City Rush Stories
- Wilkie Completes Hat Trick, Rush Down Thunder in Overtime
- Rush Game Notes: October 25, 2025 - Rush vs. Wichita Thunder
- Rush Blanked in 1-0 Home-Opening Loss
- Rush Game Notes: October 24, 2025 - Rush vs. Wichita Thunder
- Sprint Car Champions Ryan Timms and Shane Liebig to Drop Ceremonial Puck on Friday