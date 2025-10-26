Bohlsen's Late Winner Pushes Stingrays Past Swamp Rabbits, 2-1

Published on October 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays forward Kaden Bohlsen

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Late in the 3rd period, South Carolina Stingrays forward Kaden Bohlsen snapped home his first professional goal with 2:06 left in regulation to beat the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 2-1, on Saturday evening at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina.

In their second meeting in a week, South Carolina (3-1-0-0) and Greenville (1-4-0-0) traded opportunities throughout the first 20 minutes. South Carolina netminder, Mitch Gibson, was tested early in his second start of the season, but stopped all 11 shots he saw in the frame, keeping the game scoreless after a period.

Across the middle 20 minutes, Gibson continued to stifle any opportunity the Swamp Rabbits had until the final two minutes of the period. Greenville struck first with 1:11 remaining in the 2nd period from Austin Saint punching home a close chance, putting the home side in front, 1-0.

After not mustering much offense through 39 minutes, the Stingrays responded immediately. Kyler Kupka pressured the Swamp Rabbits defense on the forecheck, forcing a turnover and wrapped a pass to Simon Pinard who blasted home his second goal of the season, tying the game at one with 30 seconds left in the period, sending the game to the 3rd tied.

In the final 20 minutes, both sides had opportunities to break the deadlock. In the dying minutes, Gibson again made multiple saves on close chances keeping the game tied with less than three minutes remaining.

Following the stand in the defensive zone, South Carolina took its first lead of the night with 2:06 left in regulation. Kaden Bohlsen walked in to the dot and snapped home his first professional goal over the shoulder of Swamp Rabbits goalie Isaiah Saville to put the Stingrays in front, 2-1. The Swamp Rabbits could not find an answer in the final two minutes as the Stingrays rallied to take down Greenville, 2-1.

In the win, Gibson saved 30 out of 31 shots for his second win of the season. South Carolina improved to 3-0-0-0 in one goal games this year.

The Stingrays return to action on Wednesday, October 29, against the Orlando Solar Bears on College Night. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 p.m. at the North Charleston Coliseum.

