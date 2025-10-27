Stingrays Weekly Report - October 27

Published on October 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays defensemen Romain Rodzinski (far left) and Reilly Webb

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays defensemen Romain Rodzinski (far left) and Reilly Webb(South Carolina Stingrays)

October 27, 2025

STINGRAYS WEEKLY REPORT - OCTOBER 27

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays split their two matchups against the Savannah Ghost Pirates and Greenville Swamp Rabbits this past week. Through four games, the Stingrays have six points and sit in a tie for second in the South Division, trailing the Atlanta Gladiators by two points. South Carolina starts the season 3-1-0-0 for the second straight season and has won three games in its first four contests for the sixth time in the last seven years.

STINGRAYS RECORD: 3-1-0-0 LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Thursday, October 23 at Savannah Ghost Pirates | 9-4 L

Despite scoring three goals in the 3rd period, the Stingrays fell to the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Thursday evening at Enmarket Arena, 9-4. After trailing 5-1 through 40 minutes, South Carolina got goals from John Fusco, Kyler Kupka and Romain Rodzinski to cut the deficit to one before Savannah tacked on four goals to beat the Stingrays, 9-4.

Saturday, October 25 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 2-1 W

Tied late in the 3rd period on Saturday night, South Carolina netminder, Mitch Gibson, made multiple saves on close chances keeping the game tied with less than three minutes remaining. Following the stand in the defensive zone, Kaden Bohlsen walked in to the dot and snapped home his first professional goal over the shoulder of Greenville goalie Isaiah Saville to put the Stingrays in front, 2-1, with 2:06 remaining in regulation, leading the Stingrays to the victory.

STINGRAYS LEADERS

Goals: Josh Wilkins (3)

Assists: John Fusco (3)

Points: Josh Wilkins (5)

Plus/Minus: John Fusco (+4)

Penalty Minutes: Ryan Hofer (14)

Power Play Goals: Romain Rodzinski (1)

Wins: Mitch Gibson (2)

Goals Against Average: Mitch Gibson (1.00)

Save Percentage: Mitch Gibson (.962)

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Wednesday, October 29 vs Orlando Solar Bears | 7:05 p.m. EDT | Tickets

Saturday, November 1 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits | 7:05 p.m. EDT

Sunday, November 2 at Atlanta Gladiators | 3:10 p.m. EDT

Video Coverage: FloHockey; Radio Coverage: Stingrays Broadcast Network

What's the Fus(co) About: Rookie defenseman John Fusco has four points (1g, 3a) in his first four professional games, which is tied for fourth most points among all defensemen in the ECHL. The Westwood, MA native scored his first professional goal in the 3rd period on Thursday night in Savannah.

Here's Gibby!: In his second start of the season, netminder Mitch Gibson stood on his head in Greenville on Saturday night. The Phoenixville, PA native saved 30 of 31 shots, including all seven he saw in the 3rd period, to help the Stingrays to a 2-1 victory. Through two starts this year, Gibson has a 1.00 goals-against average, which is tied for third best in the ECHL.

Runnin' Home for a Second: Following a three-game road trip, the Stingrays return home on Wednesday evening to host the Orlando Solar Bears for the first time this season at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday night is College Night at the North Charleston Coliseum where students have a special ticket offer and all fans can enjoy $3 beer. Tickets for Wednesday night are available on Ticketmaster.com and at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.

