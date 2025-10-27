Komets Continue Road Trip with Three Games in Iowa

Published on October 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Fort Wayne, IN - The season-long 11-game road trip continues this week with three games in Iowa against the Heartlanders. The team will then head to Florida for a trio of games against the Everblades starting on November 5. Tickets for the November 21 home opening game versus Bloomington are on sale now at the Allen County War Memorial ticket office and komets.com.

ECHL STANDINGS

Last week's results

Fri. 10/24 @ CIN 3-1 L

About last week -

On Friday, the Komets visited Cincinnati and dropped their first game of the season, 3-1 to the Cyclones.

In the first period, rookie goaltender Nathan Day's shutout streak ended at 12:25 when Cincinnati's Marko Sikic scored to make it 1-0 Cyclones after twenty minutes. It was the first goal Day had given up in his last 124:46 of regular-season play. In the second period, with time winding down, forward Zach Jordan was called for holding on Justin Vaive, who scored on the ensuing power-play at 19:21, pushing the Cyclone lead to 2-0 after two periods.

In the final period, Alex Aleradi broke the shutout, beating Cyclone goaltender Ken Appleby over his outstretched glove to put the Komets on the board at 5:06, but the good feeling did not last as Andrew Noel put the Cyclones back up by two with his first goal of the season at 7:01. The Komets were unable to rally despite outshooting the Cyclones 15-3 in the third period.

Komet streaks-

Points: 2 games - Brown (2g, 2a), Aleardi (1g, 2a)

Assists: 2 games - Brown (2a)

Komet leaders-

Points: 4 - Brown

Goals: 2 - Tyutyayev, Brown

Assists: 2 - Hamaliuk, Grubbe, Murray, Aleardi, Brown

Power Play Goals: 1 - Murray, Tyutyayev

Short-Handed Goals: 1 - Janicke

Game Winning Goals: 1 - Murray, Magera

Shots: 14 - Stefan

PIM: 7 - Deakin-Poot

Plus/Minus: +4 - Krebs

Goaltenders

Appearances: Nathan Day, 2

Wins: Nathan Day, Samuel Jonsson, 1

Saves: 38, Nathan Day

Goals against: 3 - Nathan Day

Save percentage: .927 - Nathan Day

Shutouts: 1 - Nathan Day

Special K's-The Komets went 0-2 on the power-play last week, while skating short-handed twice and giving up one goal.

Icing the puck - Cincinnati's goal at 12:25 of the first period on Friday was the first time the Komets had trailed this season. The goal also ended goaltender Nathan Day's regular-season shutout streak at 124:46, dating back to last season. The Komets outshot Cincy 36-14 in Friday's loss. Alex Aleardi's goal in the third period on Friday was his 294th ECHL point. Five of the eight goals the Komets have given up this season have been in the third period.

Upcoming Promotions

Friday, November 21 - Opening Night! Be the first through the doors and score your magnet schedule for the 2025-26 season as the Komets take on Bloomington at 7:35 p.m.

Saturday, November 22 -- Neon Night - Presented by the National Kidney Foundation of Indiana: Komets will be wearing their new neon jerseys for the first time this season! The first 6,000 fan through the doors will receive Orange Light-Up Neon Wands to create an atmosphere you will not want to miss, courtesy of Fan Cave Tickets.

Kids Seat FREE Night: Receive a FREE Kids ticket courtesy of Lutheran Health Network and Aunt Millie's with the purchase of any regular-priced adult ticket! Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer.

Chuck-A-Puck Night: Play Chuck-A-Puck presented by All-American Stores in the 2nd Intermission for a chance to win FREE Gas for a Year, plus other great prizes from Komets Partners!

Sunday, November 23 -- Blackout Night: The Komets will be wearing their blackout jerseys! Get yours at the game or at the Komets Shop.

Meijer Family Nights + Post Game Skate: Visit the Memorial Coliseum Ticket Office and get four Upper Arena Tickets for just $60! Also, bring your skates to go out on the ice after the game!

Komet Hockey on WXKE - Fans can follow the action with Shane Albahrani broadcasting play-by-play on 96.3 WKXE. Game broadcasts are also streamed live at Komets.com.

