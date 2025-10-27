Dylan Wells Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Dylan Wells of the Utah Grizzlies is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Oct. 20-26. It is the second time in his career that he has received the weekly honor.

Wells stopped all 46 shots he faced in a 5-0 win at Idaho on Friday, October 24.

Under contract to Tucson of the American Hockey League, Wells is 1-0-1 in two appearances this season with one shutout, a 1.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .963.

The 27-year-old has appeared in 107 career ECHL games with Utah, Allen, Idaho, Norfolk and Wichita, posting an overall record of 50-42-9 with two shutouts, a 3.58 goals-against average and a save percentage of .898. Additionally, he is 29-26-7 in 70 career AHL outings with Tucson, Texas, Rockford, Chicago and Bakersfield, while also seeing action in one career NHL game with Chicago.

Prior to turning pro, Wells appeared in 162 career games with Peterborough of the Ontario Hockey League, posting an overall record of 69-73-12 with two shutouts, a 3.65 goals-against average and a save percentage.

It's the first time a Grizzlies goaltender has earned the Goaltender of the Week award since Garrett Metcalf won it for October 19-22, 2023 after he stopped all 35 Tulsa shots in a Utah 1-0 win on October 22, 2023.

The Grizzlies homestand continues at Maverik Center as they face the Jacksonville Icemen on October 29-31. Face-off all three nights are at 7:10 pm and tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.







