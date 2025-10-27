Oak View Group Reveals Major Upgrades and Renovations at Santander Arena Ahead of Upcoming Season

READING, PA - Oak View Group, managers of Santander Arena, is proud to announce a series of significant upgrades and renovations designed to enhance the fan experience, modernize facility operations, and elevate the overall atmosphere for guests and event partners ahead of the venue's upcoming 25th Anniversary in 2026.

Oak View Group is investing $2-million to the extensive improvements throughout the concourse and concession areas - this total is in addition to a $2-million invested by the BCCCA on new video features for the concourse, upgraded restrooms and security improvements. The new improvements come after a $15-million project last year for the venue that saw that installation of new seats throughout the venue and upgraded suite level. These updates represent a major investment in guest comfort, safety, and entertainment quality.

"As we approach our 25th Anniversary season in 2026, we're thrilled to enhance the experience for both fans and artists at the Santander Arena in 2026," said General Manager, David Farrar. "These upgrades wouldn't be possible without the invaluable support of the Berks County Convention Center Authority. We're deeply grateful for their shared commitment to ensuring that Santander Arena remains the premier concert and event destination in Berks County."

Key enhancements include:

Restroom Renovations: All restrooms across the facility have been fully renovated with refinished floors, upgraded LED lighting, and brand-new stall partitions, providing a cleaner, brighter, and more welcoming environment for guests.

Enhanced Digital Displays: The arena has installed 18 Daktronics commercial screens above concession stands, offering fans real-time in-game feeds during hockey games and a new "Upcoming Show" presentation during events. Additionally, 47 Daktronics screens have been placed throughout the concourse, creating dynamic new opportunities for sponsor advertising and venue promotions.

Upgraded Security and Entry Systems: The arena has implemented Open Gate security systems at all entrances, designed to enhance fan safety while ensuring faster, more efficient entry on event days.

This season, OVG Hospitality is unveiling a completely reimagined food and beverage experience at Santander Arena powered by innovation, local partnerships, and fan-first design. Guests will now enjoy faster service than ever before with the installation of 32 Tapin2 self-checkout kiosks and self-pour fountain sodas powered by DraftServ, offering total control and convenience. New dynamic digital displays by Spectrio bring menus to life with real-time updates and bold visuals that reflect the excitement of every event.

The refreshed lineup features remastered menus at fan-favorite locations including 610 Smokehouse, Viva Eats, and Slice & Sips, as well as a brand-new Switchyard Express, where guests can grab quick, fresh favorites and get back to the action in no time.

Oak View Group is also proud to spotlight its partnerships with local companies, including Berks Meats, Philly Pretzels and ATV Bakery, ensuring the community's best flavors are front and center. Premium guests can enjoy the redesigned Loft Lounge, now featuring a culinary-crafted, rotating all-inclusive menu that showcases creative dishes and elevated hospitality.

Together, these upgrades mark a bold step forward in delivering an exceptional, seamless, and locally inspired dining experience for every fan at Santander Arena.

