Oilers Receive Forwards Coulson Pitre and Ryan Lautenbach from San Diego
Published on October 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, announced Monday the reassignment of Ducks' forward Coulson Pitre to Tulsa via San Diego and the assignment of Gulls' forward Ryan Lautenbach.
Pitre, 20, was selected by Anaheim in the third round, 65th overall, in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. Now in his second pro season, the Newmarket, Ontario native registered 16 points (3g, 13a) in 61 AHL games with San Diego last season before being sidelined with an injury.
Prior to his time with the Gulls, Pitre played three seasons in the OHL with the Flint Firebirds, compiling 159 points (75g, 84a) while logging 110 PIM and a +22 rating in 166 games. In 25 postseason contests, the six-foot-one, 185-pound forward scored 16 points (10g, 6a) and had a +8 rating.
Lautenbach, 25, appeared in three games with San Diego last season on an ATO, following a four-year NCAA career at UMass. The 5-foot-11, 190-pound winger played an impressive 141 games with the Minutemen, finishing his career with 69 points (23g, 46a).
The Dearborn, Michigan native broke the 20-point mark twice, and his 10 goals in 2023-24 were tied for third most among UMass players. Lautenbach also served as an Alternate Captain his senior season and was a part of UMass' 2021-2022 Hockey East-claiming season.
The rookie forward was a point-per-game player in his final USHL season, notching 51 points (12g, 39a) in 52 games with Omaha in the 2020-21 season - the endcap of a 101 game, 79-point (21g, 58a) Lancer career.
The Oilers open up a four-game week at home tomorrow, Oct. 28 with a 10:35 a.m. Kids Day battle against divisional foes Kansas City at the BOK Center.
The Oilers face the Mavericks three times this week and host long-time rival Wichita at the BOK Center for the first time this season on Sunday at 3:05 p.m.
