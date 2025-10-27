Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 2

Published on October 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers exchange congratulations along the bench

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) recorded a mark of 1-1-0-0 for the second week of the 2025-26 season. The Railers visited the Norfolk Admirals for two games on Friday and Saturday. Worcester lost 4-1 on Friday and won 4-3 in overtime on Saturday evening.

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, October 24th at Norfolk Admirals | 4-1 L

Anthony Repaci (1-0-1) scored first for Worcester at 10:00 on a breakaway against Norfolk goaltender Isaac Poulter (1-0). Admiral's forward Grant Hebert (2-1-3) retaliated with a shot past the pads of Tristan Lennox, assisted by teammates Jayden Dureau (1-3-4) and Ben Zloty (1-1-2) following a faceoff in the Worcester zone at 14:18. The Admirals put another goal on the board towards the end of the second period at 16:31, shot by Marko Reifenberger (1-0-1). The Admirals had two unanswered goals for the third period, the first from Ben Zloty (2-1-3), the second goal from Connor Fedorek (1-0-1).

Saturday, October 25th at Norfolk Admirals | 3-2 OTW

The Admirals scored the first goal of the game at 0:56 into the second with an unassisted shot from Brady Fleurent (1-0-1). Worcester retaliated with a goal from Cole Donhauser (1-0-1) at 12:59, assisted by captain Anthony Repaci (0-1-1) to even the score. Norfolk closed the second period with a final goal from Justin Young (1-0-1) at 18:17 to give Norfolk a lead heading into the third. Ryan Miotto (1-0-1) evened the score 2-2 for Worcester with a goal at 2:20 into the third, assisted by Riley Piercey (0-1-1). A final goal to break the tie in overtime came from Matt DeMelis (1-0-1), assisted by Michael Ferrandino (0-1-1) to win the game for Worcester.

THIS WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, October 31st vs. Reading Royals | 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, November 1st vs. Reading Royals | 6:05 p.m.

INDIVIDUAL NOTES:

Miotto scored Worcester's 6,000th regular-season goal in Worcester Pro Hockey History...

Miotto scored the first goal in the third period of the season for Worcester on Saturday.

Anthony Repaci and Ross Mitton each had two points this weekend for Worcester.

Repaci scored his franchise leading 95th career goal with Worcester on Saturday.

Cole Fraser leads the ECHL in penalty minutes (22).

TEAM NOTES:

Worcester is now 1-3-0-0 on the season.

The Railers went 5/5 on the penalty kill over the weekend.

Worcester outshot Norfolk 71-51 on the weekend.

The Railers are averaging 13 penalty minutes per game.

Worcester is averaging 30.75 shots per game, tied for 13th in the ECHL.

