Preview: Royals vs. Railers, October 31st - Game 5/72

Published on October 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (3-0-1-0, 7 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, continue their seven-game road stretch to open the 2025-26 regular season against the Worcester Railers (1-3-0-0, 2 pts) on Friday, October 31st at 7:05 pm at DCU Center.

This is the first meeting between both clubs since Reading eliminated Worcester from playoff contention in the regular season finale, 7-3, at Santander Arena on Saturday, April 12th to take the final spot in the North Division 2025 Kelly Cup Playoffs bracket.

The Royals remaining road-trip contests include one game against Worcester on Saturday, November 1st at 6:05 p.m. followed by the Maine Mariners on Sunday, November 2nd at 3:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

Opening Night on Nov. 8th, presented by Supportive Concepts for Families:

The Royals play their home opener, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena on Saturday, November 8th at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game five of the regular season on a four-game point streak (3-0-1) following a two-game series sweep of the Greensboro Gargoyles with a 4-1 on Friday, October 24th followed by an 8-7 overtime win on Saturday, October 25th. The Royals have opened their 2025-26 campaign with seven points and 21 goals, which is a franchise-high for goals scored in the opening four games of all 24 seasons in team history.

Forward Jordan Frasca leads the Royals in goals (3) and points (5). Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (2-0-0-0) earned his second win in two starts to open the season with 33 saves on 34 shots faced against Greensboro on Friday, October 24th following a 32-save shutout, the sixth of his pro career, on Sunday, October 19th at Maine.

Scouting the Railers:

Worcester has opened their regular season 1-3-0-0 and are entering game five of the campaign following their first win on Saturday, Oct. 25th at Norfolk 3-2 in overtime. The Railers drooped their first three games of the season with a 5-0 shutout loss to Maine on Opening Night, a 5-3 loss to Adirondack on Sunday, Oct. 19th before a 4-1 loss to Norfolk on Friday, Oct. 24.

ECHL affiliates to the New York Islanders (NHL) and Bridgeport Islanders (AHL), Worcester is led by second-year head coach Nick Tuzzolino. A defenseman of over 500 games professionally between the United Hockey League, International Hockey League, ECHL and American Hockey League from 2007-23, Tuzzolino became the fifth head coach in Worcester Railers history halfway through last season (December 14th, 2024) after serving as General Manager & Associate Head Coach to begin the season.

Forward Cole Donhauser leads Worcester in goals (2) while he and six fellow forwards tie for the team-high in points (2). Goaltenders Henrik Tikkanen (1-1-0-0) and Tristan Lennox (0-2-0-0) have split the four games in goals with Tikkanen backstopping Worcester's lone win.

