Gargoyles Weekend Recap: Monday, 10/27

Published on October 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes and the AHL's Chicago Wolves closed out a four-game home stand to kick off their inaugural season, hosting the Reading Royals.

On Friday, October 24, the Gargoyles opened their weekend series against the North Division leader. Reading scored late in the first and early in the second opening a two-goal lead. Tyler Weiss scored his first of the season, sparking an offensive push, but Reading was able to hold on and add a pair of third period goals to top Greensboro 4-1.

Fans were treated to a 15-goal thriller as the Gargoyles celebrated their Monster Mash on Saturday, October 25. The Gargoyles quickly sped to a 2-0 lead with a pair of goals 67 seconds apart. The game saw ten lead changes in the final 30 minutes, including three in the final two minutes of regulation. Nelson capped off a Gordie Howe Hat Trick regaining the lead with 41.1 seconds remaining, but Reading was able to equalize the game 19 seconds later sending the game to overtime tied 7-7. The Gargoyles gained one point towards the ECHL standings in an 8-7 overtime loss.

This week, the Gargoyles embark on the franchise's first road trip to Quebec where they battle the defending Kelly Cup Champions, Trois-Riviers, for a three-game series Friday, October 31 at 7 P.M., Saturday, November 1 at 3P.M., and Sunday, November 2 at 3 P.M.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Ryan Richardson scored his first professional goal in Saturday's overtime loss.

Logan Nelson and Demetrios Koumontzis each finished Saturday's contest with two goals and an assist. Nelson's second period tilt locked in a Gordie Howe Hat Trick for the Captain.

Goaltender Jake Sibell made his first career start, stopping 29 shots in his debut on Saturday.

The Gargoyles return home to the First Horizon Coliseum on Thursday, November 6 against the Wheeling Nailers as they open a six-game home stand. Greensboro will honor the nation's military Friday, November 7 and Saturday, November 8 for Veteran's Weekend, featuring Marvel themed Captain America jerseys. Tickets and more information are available on gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.