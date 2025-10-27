Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on October 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears head on its first road trip of the season following two home losses this week, pushing their record to 1-3-0-0 on the season. Orlando will look to get back on track with road games Wednesday against South Carolina and Friday against Greenville.

This Week's Games:

Wednesday, October 29 at South Carolina Stingrays - 7:05pm

Friday, October 31 at Greenville Swamp Rabbits - 7:05pm

AT A GLANCE:

2025 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-3-0-0 (.250)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-0-0

2025 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Three Players - 4 points

MOST GOALS: Three Players - 2 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Three Players - 2 assists

PIM LEADER: Jarid Lukosevicius - 14 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Two Players - +2

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Tuesday, October 21 vs. Florida Everblades (1-6 L)

The Solar Bears and Everblades were locked in a 1-1 tie in the third period when the Everblades exploded for five games to take a 6-1 victory. Sam Stange recorded four points and his first professional hat trick. Spencer Kersten scored the only Solar Bears goal.

Thursday, October 23 vs. Atlanta Gladiators (3-5 L)

Orlando got behind 3-0, but finally broke through on a late second period goal from Milo Roelens. Atlanta added on with two more goals in the third, but again the Bears fought back with two power play goals from Reece Newkirk. The Solar Bears fell by a score of 5-3.

BITES:

Ethan Langenegger recorded his first pro point on Thursday. He is the first Solar Bear goaltender to record a point since Ryan Fanti - 1/20/25 vs. ATL.

Tyler Bird has 199 career ECHL points.

Aaron Luchuk has 296 career ECHL points.

Orlando Solar Bears Penalty Kill last season: first four games 10/15 66.7%, fifth game through end of 2024-25 regular season, 211/237, 89% (finished 2nd in ECHL), first four games this season 11/16, 68.8%

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Three former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Seattle Kraken - 8 GP, 1g-3a

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 6 GP, 2-2-1, .897

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 8 GP, 2g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 1 GP, 1-0-0, .935

Former Solar Bears goaltender Colten Ellis (2023-24) became the ninth goaltender developed in Orlando to make his NHL debut on Oct. 22 against the Detroit Red Wings. Ellis made 29 saves and earned first star honors in Buffalo's 4-2 win.







