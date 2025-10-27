Remembering Cam Brown, the Heart of the Gladiators

Duluth GA - The Atlanta Gladiators mourn the loss of former player, captain, and ECHL Hall of Famer, Cam Brown, who tragically passed away on Saturday.

When the Gladiators first arrived in Gwinnett County in the summer of 2003, Brown was called out of retirement by former coach, Jeff Pyle, to lead the team as it began its new era in Georgia. Brown spent three seasons with the Gladiators, leaving a lasting and powerful impression on his teammates, staff, and the people of Gwinnett County. Not only did he lead the team to success on and off the ice, but he also became the heart and soul of the team, and was a wonderful role model, mentor, teammate, friend, and ambassador to the game of hockey.

Named the first captain in team history, Brown led the Gladiators to success in their new home right out of the gate with winning records in all three of his seasons with the team - including a trip to the Kelly Cup Finals in 2006.

Brown was inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame in 2010 and retired as the ECHL's all-time leader in games played, and currently ranks 4th in that category, appearing in 789 regular-season games. He also retired as the league's all-time leader in penalty minutes and currently ranks 2nd in that category with 2,425. He played 13 seasons in the ECHL beginning in 1991-92 and ranks 28th with 206 goals, 35th with 499 points and 36th with 293 assists. He began his ECHL career with the Columbus Chill and initially retired in 2002-03 to serve as head coach of the Baton Rouge Kingfish, for whom he played for from 1996 to 2002, but returned to the ice in 2003 and spent three seasons with the Gwinnett Gladiators. Brown played in one NHL game in the 1990-91 season with the Vancouver Canucks and played in the International Hockey League and the American Hockey League before his time in the ECHL.

Following Brown's retirement from professional hockey in 2006, the Gladiators retired his #44 and raised a banner to the rafters of Gas South Arena in his honor.

Upon the news of his passing, there was an outpour of sympathy and support for Brown and his family from former teammates and staff, sharing memories of Brown and their time together:

"Browny [Brown] taught me how to be a pro right away when I came in as a rookie," said former Gladiators forward, Brad Schell. "It wasn't what he said, it was how he prepared on and off the ice and how he treated everyone, regardless of the role they had with the team ad organization." He continued to say, "He was an amazing leader, captain, and mentor to myself and countless others. Browny was an even better guy off the ice and way from the rink. He has one of the biggest hearts and cared so much about everyone around him. He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him." Schell and Brown played together with the Gwinnett Gladiators from 2004 to 2006.

Former Gladiators forward, Derek Nesbitt, played with Brown during the 2005-06 season; Nesbitt's first in the ECHL and Brown's last. "He was just simply one of the best humans that has walked this earth. I couldn't have asked for a better example of a pro and a man as a young rookie. The toughest competitor and leader with the most gentle soul. He would give anyone the shirt off of his back. That's how he lived his life and played the game. He was a hero to anyone that shared a locker room with him," said Nesbitt. He went on to say, "Rhyan and Logan, he loved you both so much. Watching him bring you to the arena as kids will always be a core memory of mine that I've been so luck to emulate with my boy. Christina, you made him SO happy, and we thank you for that. What an honor to call you a friend. Thank you for everything and I will miss you so much! I love you Browny!"

"Cam was class. An ultimate professional on and off the ice," said former Gladiators franchise owner, Toby Jeffreys. "Browny was the definition of a captain. Stand up guy, would fight tooth and nail for the Gladiator brand and organization. Prayers for his family," said Jeffreys. Jeffreys held a stake in the Gladiators franchise from 1998 (when they were known as the Mobile Mysticks) until 2018 and was with the franchise for the entirety of Brown's time with the team.

Brown's former head coach with the Gladiators, Jeff Pyle, said, "Browny took control of the room, and I didn't have to worry about anything. My first conversation with him when I asked him to play for us was 'I think you can get 20 goals and 20 assists for us.' He said, 'I don't know about that but I can get you 15 majors!' He was the first and best guy I ever signed." Pyle continued to say, "Only two people are in my 'Hall of Fame', my mother and Browny! RIP Captain!"

Former Gladiators President, Steve Chapman, said, "I think the most meaningful thing I can say is the simplest. Browny played the game and lived his life the way that it was supposed to be played, and the way that it was supposed to be lived. With heart and character - always looking out for his teammates and doing what was best for his team." Chapman continued, "You could always count on Browny to be where he was supposed to be, trying his hardest to do what he was supposed to do. I will hold that and will keep him in my heart for all of my days. I hope that Rhyan, Logan, and Christina know how much he was loved."

Rick Emmett, former Gladiators forward, played with Brown in Gwinnett for what would be the final three seasons in their pro careers. Emmett served as an alternate captain with the Gladiators while Brown was the team's captain. "The best leaders and people make it look easy. That's what Browny did. He was the epitome of leadership. There was no pretending, it just came natural. He exuded the 'follow me I got your back' mentality, not by his words but his actions," said Emmett. "It was an absolute honor to be part of his leadership group. Off the ice we raised our kids together for those years. I admired the values and lessons he displayed as a father - values I still cherish by to this day," he said. "Rhyan and Logan, your dad was one of a very few and admired by many! He will be sorely missed. Cheers to the simple things Browny!"

Brown was 56 at the time of his passing, and is survived by his wife, Christina, and his two children, Rhyan and Logan. The entire Atlanta Gladiators organization sends its deepest condolences to the Brown family during this difficult time.

The Gladiators will wear stickers on their helmets for the remainder of the 2025-26 season in remembrance of Cam Brown and are actively working on ways the organization can continue to honor and remember his legacy.

