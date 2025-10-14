Chad Nychuk and Kalan Lind Reassigned from Milwaukee to Atlanta

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that defenseman Chad Nychuk has been assigned to Atlanta by the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, and forward Kalan Lind has been assigned to Atlanta from Milwaukee by the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League.

Nychuk, 24, appeared in 19 games with the Gladiators last season, scoring 5 goals and 5 assists. The 6'1", 195-pound defenseman has spent time in the American Hockey League and ECHL in each of his first three seasons of professional hockey and recorded 4 assists in 27 games with the Milwaukee Admirals last season.

The native of Rossburn, MB, made his professional debut in 2022 with the Kalamazoo Wings, and earned time in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks. Nychuk spent the 2023-24 season with Kalamazoo and Abbotsford before his time with Atlanta and Milwaukee in 2024-25. He enters his fourth season of professional hockey with 2 goals and 10 assists for 12 points in 53 career AHL games, and 10 goals and 33 assists for 43 points in 79 career ECHL games.

Lind, 20, was drafted in the 2nd round, 46th overall by the Nashville Predators in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft. The 6'1" 163-pound forward recorded 68 goals and 92 assists for 160 points in 202 games in the Western Hockey League with the Red Deer Rebels from 2020-2025 and appeared in one game with the Milwaukee Admirals last season. Lind was named an alternate captain for the Rebels in his last two seasons with Red Deer and scored 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points in 37 games last season. The native of Swift Current, SK, has been one of Red Deer's top 5 scorers in each of the last four seasons.

