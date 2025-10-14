Massimo Rizzo Assigned to Reading by Philadelphia; Ethan Szmagaj Acquired from Savannah in Exchange for Future Considerations

Published on October 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Massimo Rizzo has been reassigned to Reading by the Philadelphia Flyers (NHL) from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL). Additionally, defenseman Ethan Szmagaj has been acquired from the Savannah Ghost Pirates in exchange for Future Considerations.

Rizzo, 24, is in his second professional season following a 46-game rookie campaign where he registered 18 points (6g-12a), 10 penalty minutes and a +1 rating with Lehigh Valley in 2024-25. A native of Burnaby, British Columbia, the 5'11", 174-pound, left-shot forward was a seventh round selection, 216th overall, by Carolina in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft. He wad acquired by Philadelphia from Carolina in a trade on August 9, 2023.

A two-time NCAA champion at the University of Denver, Rizzo was named to the all-NCHC (National Collegiate Hockey Conference) First Team and was a Hobey Baker nominee as a sophomore in 2022-23 when he tied for second in the conference in assists (29) and ranked third in scoring with 46 points (17g-29a). As an alternate captain for the Pioneers in 2023-24, Rizzo finished tied for third in assists (34) and fifth in points (44) in the NCHC.

Prior to his NCAA career, Rizzo registered 123 points (43g-80a) across 132 career games in the British Columbia Hockey League (BCHL) between Penticton (2016-19), Coquitla (2019-20) and Chiliwack (2020-21). Additionally, Rizzo skated for Team Canada Black at the 2017 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge where he recored four points (1g-3a) in five games.

Szmagaj, 24, is in his first-full professional season after skating in four game with Savannah in the spring of the 2024-25 season where he registered an assist for one point. A native of Canton, Michigan, the 6'0", 194-pound, right-shot blue-liner was named captain for Arizona State University during the 2024-25 season, in which he logged five points (1g-4a) in 29 games. Across 130 NCAA career games with the Sun Devils, Szmagaj accumulated 28 points (6g-22a) and 101 PIM.

Prior to the NCAA, Szmagaj registered 59 points (9g-50a) and 161 PIM across 160 career games in the United States Hockey League (USHL) with the Waterloo Blackhawks (2017-21).

Training Camp Roster: The Royals 2025 Training Camp roster now totals 28 players, including 17 forwards, eight defensemen and three goaltenders.







ECHL Stories from October 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.