Bison Acquire Defenseman Datema, Rights to Defenseman Ortiz in Separate Trades

Published on October 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison Head Coach and VP of Hockey Operations, Phillip Barski, announced today that the team has acquired signing rights to defenseman Chris Ortiz from the Wheeling Nailers in exchange for the rights to right wing Connor Lockhart. In an additional trade, the Bison acquired defenseman Brenden Datema from the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for future considerations.

Ortiz, 24, signed an AHL contract with the Hartford Wolf Pack on July 16, 2025 after finishing last season on a professional tryout agreement with the Providence Bruins. He tabbed seven assists in 23 regular season games and one assist in eight playoff games with Providence.

The 6-foot, 185-pound defenseman appeared in 45 games with the Nailers during the 2024-25 season and recorded 39 points (5g, 34a) with 39 penalty minutes and a +19 rating. He was also loaned to Wilkes-Barre for one game.

In all, the Boisbriand, Quebec native has played 47 AHL games and registered 12 points

(1g, 11a) and has amassed 146 points (25g, 121a) in 212 ECHL games. His Junior career consisted of four seasons in the QMJHL, during which he laced up for 231 games and scored 129 points (20g, 109a).

Datema, 26, has appeared in 60 ECHL games, all with the Gladiators, and has recorded nine points (2g, 7a) and 85 penalty minutes.

The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Sterling Heights, Michigan native attended Michigan Tech and Canisius College, totaling 23 points (3g, 20a) in 100 NCAA Division-I games.

He played 101 NAHL games in Juniors and scored 69 points (23g, 46a). The right-handed blue liner led all NAHL defensemen in goals, assists and points during the 2018-19 season, and earned defenseman of the year and first-team all-star honors that season.

