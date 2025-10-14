Everblades Announce 2025-26 TV Broadcast Schedule

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades are proud to announce 12 home games will be broadcast on television with Gulf Coast NBC on the Heroes & Icons TV Network across Southwest Florida for the 2025-26 season.

"Expanding our live television coverage from six games to 12 is a tremendous milestone for the Everblades and our fans," said Adam Winslow, chief marketing officer and executive vice president of the Florida Everblades.

"This growth would not be possible without our partnership with Gulf Coast NBC, as well as the unwavering support of our corporate partners and passionate fan base - together, we're bringing the excitement of Everblades hockey into more homes across Southwest Florida, raising the visibility of our team, league, and, most importantly, the unforgettable experience of Blades hockey."

Last season saw six games broadcast over the H&I Network during the season as the Everblades advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals for a fourth consecutive season.

"Gulf Coast NBC is proud to once again be the home of Florida Everblades hockey," said Darrell Lieze-Adams, President and General Manager of Gulf Coast NBC.

"This is the second year our viewers and loyal Blades fans will have the chance to enjoy the excitement of the games right on their TVs. Our continued partnership with the Everblades underscores our commitment to showcasing local sports, supporting our community teams, and helping build an even stronger fan base."

The following is the list of games to be broadcast on Gulf Coast NBC for this season:

Saturday, October 18 vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 7:00 p.m.; Home Opening Game

Friday, November 7 vs. Fort Wayne Komets, 7:30 p.m.; Swampee's Birthday

Saturday, November 8 vs. Fort Wayne Komets, 7:00 p.m.; Military Night

Saturday, November 29 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates, 7:00 p.m.; Blackout Night

Friday, December 12 vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 7:30 p.m.; Teddy Bear Toss

Saturday, December 27 vs. Reading Royals, 7:00 p.m.; Peanuts Weekend

Saturday, January 3 vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 7:00 p.m.; Marvel Super Hero Night

Saturday, February 21 vs. Jacksonville Icemen, 7:00 p.m.; First Responder Night

Saturday, March 7 vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 7:00 p.m.; Pink in the Rink

Saturday, March 21 vs. Orlando Solar Bears, 7:00 p.m.; Kids Takeover/Backyard Sports

Friday, April 10 vs. South Carolina Stingrays, 7:30 p.m.; Skunk Ape Night

Saturday, April 11 vs. South Carolina Stingrays, 7:00 p.m.; Fan Appreciation Night

*All times in EST. Start times subject to change.

Fans can also follow along with all Everblades game broadcasts on FloHockey.TV and on ESPNSWFL.com.







