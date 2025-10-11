Saigeon Scores, Frasca Shows off Fisticuffs in Royals' Preseason Loss to Adirondack, 3-1

Published on October 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (0-0-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Adirondack Thunder (0-0-0-0), 3-1, at Santander Arena in their lone contest of the 2025 preseason.

Goaltenders Yaniv Perets (0-0-0-0) and Vinnie Purpura (0-0-0-0) split the time in goal for Reading, stopping 10 of 12 and eight of nine shots, respectively, while Adirondack netminder Tyler Brennan (0-0-0-0) backstopped all 60 min for the Thunder, stopping 23 of 24 shots faced.

Keshaun Gervais (1) opened the Thunder's three-goal night 8:17 into play on a feed from Jeremy Hanzel. Brandon Saiegon (1) scored Reading's lone goal 4:49 into the second period to even the score courtesy of a behind-the-net pass from Patrick Moynihan.

Grant Loven (1) restored Adirondack' lead for good 7:07 into the middle frame before Cam Squires bolstered the Thunder lead 0:25 into the third period, 3-1.

The 24th season of Royals hockey begins on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions for a second-consecutive season on Friday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. at Colisée Vidéotron. The season opener begins a seven-game road-trip for the Royals with two games against the Maine Mariners (Oct. 19 & Nov. 2), two games against the 2025-26 expansion franchise Greensboro Gargoyles (Oct 24 & Oct. 25) and two games against the Worcester Railers (Oct. 31st & Nov. 1) following the season opener at Trois-Rivières.

The Royals are next at home on November 8th for Opening Night, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.

For tickets to all regular season home games, visit: Single Game Tickets

What's Upcoming:

20th Annual Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament

Limited spots remain! The Slapshot Charities Golf Tournament, presented by Supreme Ceilings, on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025, at the Moselem Springs Golf Club (684 Eagle Rd, Fleetwood, PA 19522). All proceeds will go to Slapshot Charities, the charitable arm of the Reading Royals.







