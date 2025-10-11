Carter Gylander's Shutout and Two Points from Nate Roy Lead Walleye to Preseason Victory

October 10, 2025

TOLEDO, OH - The Toledo Walleye won their preseason opener at Huntington Center by a score of 3-0, with Carter Gylander stopping 20 of 20 shots and Nate Roy recording a goal and an assist.

How it Happened:

The Walleye got off to a very strong start both physically and on the scoresheet, leading over the K-Wings in both shots on goal (12-3) and hits (10-5) after the first period. Riley McCourt drew a roughing penalty to spark momentum for the Fish 5:15 into the first period. The Walleye recorded two shots on the man-advantage but did not score.

Chad Hillebrand made a pass behind his back to linemate Kevin Gursoy in front of the K-Wings goal, however a nice save by Kalamazoo's Hunter Vorva thwarted their effort. Two minutes later, Nate Roy opened the scoring for the Walleye late in the first period with his first of the preseason, scoring with 1:11 remaining to capitalize on Toledo's offensive pressure, with assists from Dylan Moulton and Colby Ambrosio

After a hard-fought 15 minutes by both sides in the second period, Chad Hillebrand added another goal with 5:06 remaining in the period, assisted by Nate Roy and Jed Pietila to make it a 2-0 contest. Carter Gylander stopped all nine shots he faced in the second.

Brandon Hawkins added an empty netter with 25 seconds to go in the game, putting the Walleye up 3-0 and sealing the victory. Carter Gylander saved all 20 shots he faced for his first shutout of the preseason.

What's Next:

The Walleye will travel to Kalamazoo tomorrow night for a rematch of tonight's preseason game. Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM at Wings Event Center.







