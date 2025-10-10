ECHL Transactions - October 10
Published on October 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 10, 2025:
TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):
Adirondack:
Colin Ratt, F
Andrey Simonchyk, D
Shane Murphy, F
Wyatt Friedlander, G
Blais Richartz, F
Michael Herrera, F
Allen:
William Lavalliere, G
Dallas Hurd, G
Fort Wayne:
Henry Graham, G
Tulsa:
Rob Mattison, G
Utah:
Kristian Lyon, G
Andrew Maclean, G
Brendan Morrow, F
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Adam Robbins, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Indy:
Add Mitchell Weeks, G Assigned by Rockford
Orlando:
Add Dyllan Gill, D Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Tulsa:
Add Brodi Stuart, F Signed SPC
Add Vyacheslav Buteyets, G Assigned from San Diego by Anaheim
Add Jaxsen Wiebe, F Assigned by San Diego
Add Will Francis, D Assigned by San Diego
