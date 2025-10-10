ECHL Transactions - October 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Friday, October 10, 2025:

TRYOUT PLAYERS RELEASED (unrestricted free agents):

Adirondack:

Colin Ratt, F

Andrey Simonchyk, D

Shane Murphy, F

Wyatt Friedlander, G

Blais Richartz, F

Michael Herrera, F

Allen:

William Lavalliere, G

Dallas Hurd, G

Fort Wayne:

Henry Graham, G

Tulsa:

Rob Mattison, G

Utah:

Kristian Lyon, G

Andrew Maclean, G

Brendan Morrow, F

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Adam Robbins, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Indy:

Add Mitchell Weeks, G Assigned by Rockford

Orlando:

Add Dyllan Gill, D Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Tulsa:

Add Brodi Stuart, F Signed SPC

Add Vyacheslav Buteyets, G Assigned from San Diego by Anaheim

Add Jaxsen Wiebe, F Assigned by San Diego

Add Will Francis, D Assigned by San Diego







