6 Players Released from Lions Training Camp
Published on October 10, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
TROIS-RIVIÈRES - The management of the Trois-Rivières Lions (affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens) has released six players from training camp: forwards Chewatin Blacksmith, Métis Roelens, Lukas Jirousek, and Davide Gaeta, along with defensemen Dustin Perillat and Jonathan Pereira.
The roster now stands at 24 players, including defensemen Noah Massie and Philippe Caron, both invited to camp. The team will head to Glens Falls, New York, tomorrow morning to face the Adirondack Thunder (affiliate of the New Jersey Devils) in a preseason game.
