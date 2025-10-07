Reading Jr. Royals Hoist Undefeated 4-0 Record in DVHL Week 5 Play
Published on October 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Squirt B American, PeeWee B National, PeeWee A American and Bantam A American teams recorded a combined 4-0 record in Week 5 of the Delaware Valley Hockey League season over the Oct. 4-5 weekend.
"A lot of hockey left to play this season but every team keeps moving in the right direction," said Bryce Witman, Director of the Reading Junior Royals.
The Reading Jr. Royals outscored their opponents by a combined 17 goals (26-9).
Mite C Results:
~ 2-0 Record, Outscored opp. 26-4 ~
9-3 Win vs. Quakers
17-1 Win vs. Wissahickon
Mite A Results:
~ 1-1 Record, Outscored by opp. 10-7 ~
8-1 Loss vs. Central Penn
6-2 Win vs. Campus Wild
Squirt B American Results:
~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 10-3 ~
10-3 Win vs. Princeton Jr. Tigers
PeeWee B National Results:
~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 3-1 ~
3-1 Win vs. Delco Phantoms
PeeWee A American Results:
~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 5-1 ~
5-1 Win vs. Genesis
Bantam A American Results:
~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 8-4 ~
8-4 Win vs. Genesis
