Reading Jr. Royals Hoist Undefeated 4-0 Record in DVHL Week 5 Play

Published on October 6, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals Youth Hockey Association Reading Jr. Royals Squirt B American, PeeWee B National, PeeWee A American and Bantam A American teams recorded a combined 4-0 record in Week 5 of the Delaware Valley Hockey League season over the Oct. 4-5 weekend.

"A lot of hockey left to play this season but every team keeps moving in the right direction," said Bryce Witman, Director of the Reading Junior Royals.

The Reading Jr. Royals outscored their opponents by a combined 17 goals (26-9).

Mite C Results:

~ 2-0 Record, Outscored opp. 26-4 ~

9-3 Win vs. Quakers

17-1 Win vs. Wissahickon

Mite A Results:

~ 1-1 Record, Outscored by opp. 10-7 ~

8-1 Loss vs. Central Penn

6-2 Win vs. Campus Wild

Squirt B American Results:

~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 10-3 ~

10-3 Win vs. Princeton Jr. Tigers

PeeWee B National Results:

~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 3-1 ~

3-1 Win vs. Delco Phantoms

PeeWee A American Results:

~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 5-1 ~

5-1 Win vs. Genesis

Bantam A American Results:

~ 1-0 Record, Outscored opp. 8-4 ~

8-4 Win vs. Genesis







