Gladiators Agree to Terms with Zach Yoder

Published on September 18, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators announced live on the team's YouTube channel Thursday evening that the club has re-signed defenseman Zach Yoder for the 2025-26 season.

Yoder, a native of Woodstock, GA, returns to the Gladiators for his fifth season with the team. The 31-year-old recorded 7 assists in 54 games for the Gladiators last season and has totaled 6 goals and 30 assists in 242 career games with Atlanta. Yoder has a wealth of experience playing for his hometown team, leading active skaters in games played as a Gladiator since joining the team in 2021.

The 6'5", 205-pound defenseman played one season of NCAA Division I hockey at Air Force prior to transferring to Ferris State, where over three seasons with the Bulldogs he scored 5 goals and 16 assists for 21 points. Following the conclusion of the 2019-20 collegiate season, Yoder signed with the Toledo Walleye, appearing in 4 games and notching two assists. He played eight games in the 2020-21 season with the Southern Professional Hockey League's Huntsville Havoc, before signing with the Gladiators for the 2021-22 season.

Zach Yoder joins Andrew Jarvis, Ryan Nolan, Connor Galloway, Isak Walther, Brenden Datema, Peter Morgan, Ryley Appelt, Alex Young, Jack Robilotti, Mickey Burns, Ryan Francis, Anthony Firriolo, Ethan Scardina, Louis Boudon, Dylan Carabia, Brendan Less, Ryan Conroy, Mike McNamee, Carson Denomie, Cody Sylvester, and Joey Cipollone as players who have signed with the Gladiators for the 2025-26 season.







