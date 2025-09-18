Opening Night Single-Game Tickets on Sale

Bloomington, Ill. - Bloomington Bison President Andy Zilch announced that single-game seats for Opening Night are on sale now.

Fans can head to ticketmaster.com or call 309-965-HERD to purchase Opening Night single-game tickets starting as low as $20.

The Bison host the Iowa Heartlanders on Saturday, October 18 at 7 p.m. to kick off the 2025-26 season. All fans in attendance will receive a white rally towel and magnet schedule, and are encouraged to participate in a White Out by wearing white attire to Opening Night.

The Bison will host a Fan Fest leading up to the opening faceoff. Full details will be announced at a later time.

Single-game seats for the remainder of the season will be released at a later date. Tickets for all Bison home games are currently on sale through Full Season Memberships! Pricing starts at just $699 per seat. Memberships include exclusive benefits such as 15% merchandise discount, flexible ticket exchanges, access to exclusive events with Bison players and coaches, and much more! Payment plans are also available for as low as $87 a month.







