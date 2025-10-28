Americans Weekly

Published on October 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans right wing Brayden Watts (left) vs. the Kansas City Mavericks

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped both home games this past weekend to the Kansas City Mavericks. The homestand continues this week with three games against Mountain Division rival the Rapid City Rush, starting on Wednesday night at 7:10 PM at CUTX Event Center.

Last Week's Record: 0-2

Overall record: 1-2

Last Week's Results:

Friday, October 24th

Score: Kansas City 4 at Allen 2 Final

Saturday, October 25th

Score: Kansas City 4 at Allen 2 Final

-- This Week --

Wednesday, October 29th, vs. Rapid City Rush

Time: 7:10 PM CDT

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Friday, October 31, vs. Rapid City Rush

Time: 7:10 PM CDT

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Saturday, November 1, vs. Rapid City Rush

Time: 7:10 PM CDT

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (2) Matthew Register

Assists - (2) Sam Sedley

Points - (3) Matthew Register

Power Play Goals - (1) Brayden Watts and one other

Power Play Assists - (2) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (0)

Shorthanded Assists - (0)

Game Winning Goals - (0)

First Goal - (0)

Insurance Goals - (0)

Penalty Minutes - (6) Thomas Caron

Plus/Minus - (1) Brad Morrison

Shots on Goal - (10) Thomas Caron

Save Percentage - (0.950) Marco Costantini

Goals against average (2.01) Marco Costantini

Goalie Wins - (1) Jackson Parsons

Americans Notables:

Sam Sedley leads the Americans with two power play points (0 goals and 2 assists)

Sam Sedley leads the Americans with two assists.

Matt Register leads the Americans averaging 1.00 points per game.

Spencer Asuchak past Chad Costello last Friday night becoming the team's all-time points leader with 423.

The Americans are seventh in the ECHL in attendance averaging 6,011 fans per game.

Hank Crone is tied for the league lead with one (1) shootout winning goal.

The Americans open a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday.

The Americans are 1-2 in the Mountain Division this season.

Jackson Parsons is tied for the league lead with one (1) shootout win.

Thomas Caron and Matt Register are tied for the team lead with 10 shots on goal each.

The Americans are 2-for-13 on the power play this season (15.4 %).

