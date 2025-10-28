Americans Weekly
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), dropped both home games this past weekend to the Kansas City Mavericks. The homestand continues this week with three games against Mountain Division rival the Rapid City Rush, starting on Wednesday night at 7:10 PM at CUTX Event Center.
Last Week's Record: 0-2
Overall record: 1-2
Last Week's Results:
Friday, October 24th
Score: Kansas City 4 at Allen 2 Final
Saturday, October 25th
Score: Kansas City 4 at Allen 2 Final
-- This Week --
Wednesday, October 29th, vs. Rapid City Rush
Time: 7:10 PM CDT
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Friday, October 31, vs. Rapid City Rush
Time: 7:10 PM CDT
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Saturday, November 1, vs. Rapid City Rush
Time: 7:10 PM CDT
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7 and Flo Hockey TV
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (2) Matthew Register
Assists - (2) Sam Sedley
Points - (3) Matthew Register
Power Play Goals - (1) Brayden Watts and one other
Power Play Assists - (2) Sam Sedley
Shorthanded Goals - (0)
Shorthanded Assists - (0)
Game Winning Goals - (0)
First Goal - (0)
Insurance Goals - (0)
Penalty Minutes - (6) Thomas Caron
Plus/Minus - (1) Brad Morrison
Shots on Goal - (10) Thomas Caron
Save Percentage - (0.950) Marco Costantini
Goals against average (2.01) Marco Costantini
Goalie Wins - (1) Jackson Parsons
Americans Notables:
Sam Sedley leads the Americans with two power play points (0 goals and 2 assists)
Sam Sedley leads the Americans with two assists.
Matt Register leads the Americans averaging 1.00 points per game.
Spencer Asuchak past Chad Costello last Friday night becoming the team's all-time points leader with 423.
The Americans are seventh in the ECHL in attendance averaging 6,011 fans per game.
Hank Crone is tied for the league lead with one (1) shootout winning goal.
The Americans open a three-game series against the Rapid City Rush on Wednesday.
The Americans are 1-2 in the Mountain Division this season.
Jackson Parsons is tied for the league lead with one (1) shootout win.
Thomas Caron and Matt Register are tied for the team lead with 10 shots on goal each.
The Americans are 2-for-13 on the power play this season (15.4 %).
