ECHL Transactions - October 27

Published on October 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 27, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Louka Henault, D

Rapid City:

Jared Westcott, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Delete Jackson Parsons, G Recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Cincinnati:

Delete Ben King, F Recalled by Toronto Marlies

Florida:

Delete Sam Stange, F Recalled by Springfield

Delete Jett Jones, F Recalled by Springfield

Greensboro:

Add Trevor Zins, D Acquired from Idaho

Delete Braden Doyle, D Loaned to Chicago Wolves

Greenville:

Add Dante Sheriff, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Dante Sheriff, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Pierce Charleson, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Idaho:

Delete Trevor Zins, D Traded to Greensboro

Jacksonville:

Add James Hardie, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Michael Bullion, G Placed on IR 3 Day

Kansas City:

Add Kyle Pow, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Luke LaMaster, D Placed on Reserve

Add Logan Terness, G Signed ECHL SPC

Reading:

Add Ethan Szmagaj, D Activated from Reserve

Add Connor McMenamin, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jordan Frasca, F Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Keegan Iverson, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Delete Tyler Poulsen, F Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Roman Kinal, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Cade McNelly, D Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Daniel Laatsch, D Recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh

Delete Nolan Renwick, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton







