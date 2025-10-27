ECHL Transactions - October 27
Published on October 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, October 27, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
Louka Henault, D
Rapid City:
Jared Westcott, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Delete Jackson Parsons, G Recalled to Belleville by Ottawa
Cincinnati:
Delete Ben King, F Recalled by Toronto Marlies
Florida:
Delete Sam Stange, F Recalled by Springfield
Delete Jett Jones, F Recalled by Springfield
Greensboro:
Add Trevor Zins, D Acquired from Idaho
Delete Braden Doyle, D Loaned to Chicago Wolves
Greenville:
Add Dante Sheriff, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Dante Sheriff, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Pierce Charleson, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Idaho:
Delete Trevor Zins, D Traded to Greensboro
Jacksonville:
Add James Hardie, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Michael Bullion, G Placed on IR 3 Day
Kansas City:
Add Kyle Pow, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Luke LaMaster, D Placed on Reserve
Add Logan Terness, G Signed ECHL SPC
Reading:
Add Ethan Szmagaj, D Activated from Reserve
Add Connor McMenamin, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jordan Frasca, F Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Keegan Iverson, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Delete Tyler Poulsen, F Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Roman Kinal, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Cade McNelly, D Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Daniel Laatsch, D Recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton by Pittsburgh
Delete Nolan Renwick, F Recalled by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
ECHL Stories from October 27, 2025
- ECHL Transactions - October 27 - ECHL
- Preview: Royals vs. Railers, October 31st - Game 5/72 - Reading Royals
- Stingrays to Honor 2000-01 Kelly Cup Championship Team - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Mourns Loss of Hall of Fame Member Cam Brown - ECHL
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update - Orlando Solar Bears
- Remembering Cam Brown, the Heart of the Gladiators - Atlanta Gladiators
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Dylan Wells Named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Komets Continue Road Trip with Three Games in Iowa - Fort Wayne Komets
- Worcester Railers Weekly Update - Week 2 - Worcester Railers HC
- Utah's Wells Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Braden Doyle Recalled to AHL with Chicago Wolves - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Reading Jr. Royals Post 8-2-1 Record, Mite C Captures Mite Beach Bash Championship in DVHL Week 8 Play - Reading Royals
- Knight Monsters Weekly Update: October 27, 2025 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- K-Wings Weekly: K-Wings Etch 1st Win, Kids Take over Game Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Oak View Group Reveals Major Upgrades and Renovations at Santander Arena Ahead of Upcoming Season - Reading Royals
- Toledo Walleye Weekly No. 2: October 27, 2025 - Toledo Walleye
- Stingrays Weekly Report - October 27 - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.