Knight Monsters Weekly Update: October 27, 2025

Published on October 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, continued their 2025-26 ECHL season with a two-game road trip this past weekend against the Tulsa Oilers.

On Friday, October 24, the Knight Monsters began their season-opening 11-game road trip in Tulsa with a clash against the Oilers. Tahoe was in complete control of the game, winning by a score of 4 to 1. Knight Monsters forwards Sloan Stanick and Kevin Wall each recorded a multi-point game, with Stanick tallying two goals.

On Sunday, October 26, the Knight Monsters continued to excel on offense as they put five goals on the board, two of which were short-handed, en route to a 5-2 victory over Tulsa. Kevin Wall recorded a two-goal night, and Sloan Stanick once again had three points.

This week, the Knight Monsters continue their road trip as they head to Boise to take on the Idaho Steelheads on Wednesday, October 29, Friday, October 31, and Saturday, November 1.

PLAYER MILESTONES

Knight Monsters forward Devon Paliani skated in his 250th career ECHL game in Sunday's 5-2 victory. Paliani has appeared in games for Maine, Worcester, Toledo, Reading, Savannah, and Tahoe, totaling 141 points.

Sloan Stanick and Kevin Wall have recorded multi-point games in the last three contests. The two forwards have each put up eight points in those three games.

Goaltender Jordan Papirny appeared in his 75th career ECHL game between the pipes during Friday's 4-1 win over the Oilers. Papirny has also appeared in 14 AHL contests with the Henderson Silver Knights.

The Knight Monsters return home on Thursday, November 20, to take on the Savannah Ghost Pirates at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 10:30 am. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.







ECHL Stories from October 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.